Wolverhampton Wanderers are making a deadline day move to sign an “infectious” player, as they continue their busy end to the transfer window, according to a reliable reporter.

Wolves transfer news

The Old Gold are working on several deals as the deadline approaches, as Vitor Pereira tries to make sure his squad is fitted with enough quality to beat relegation to the Championship.

Related Wolves make deadline day bid to sign new international player for Pereira Wolves could be in for a busy end to the January transfer window.

It was reported before deadline day by Fabrizio Romano that Wolves are chasing a deal to sign Dynamo Kyiv ace Volodymyr Brazkho. The Premier League side have made an offer for the player worth £16.7 million, and Brazkho is keen on moving to England and the Premier League. However, there have been no developments on that potential deal, with Wolves concentrating on other signings.

It was reported earlier on Monday morning that Wolves had made a “crazy offer” to sign Marshall Munetsi from Stade de Reims. Now, in a further update from Sky Sports, the Premier League side have agreed a deal in principle to sign Munetsi, with his medical now set to take place in the afternoon. But they have not just agreed a deal to sign Munetsi; the Midlands side have also agreed a deal to sign Nasser Djiga from Red Star Belgrade. The defender is now going to meet Wolves officials in France and undergo a medical before a deal is completed, meaning Wolves sign both a defender and a midfielder as they wanted to do.

Wolves now in deadline day talks to sign "infectious" player

However, Dija is not the only defender who could arrive at Molineux today, as according to reliable reporter John Percy of The Telegraph, Wolves and Leicester City are in talks over a surprise swap deal involving Conor Coady and Craig Dawson.

Percy goes on to add that a deal isn’t agreed between the two clubs yet, as discussions are at an early stage, but if it goes through, it would be a straight swap deal, Coady moving back to Molineux and Dawson going to the King Power Stadium.

Coady, who has been labelled “infectious” by Gareth Southgate in the past, joined the Foxes in August 2023 after their relegation to the Championship. The centre-back played just 12 games as Leicester won the Championship title to secure promotion. This season has been more effective for Coady, as he’s played 10 games in the Premier League, eight of which have come as starts, and they have all come in the last 12 games.

Conor Coady's 24/25 Premier League stats compared to Craig Dawson Coady Dawson Apps 10 15 Starts 8 10 Passes attempted 437 559 Passes completed 391 484 Tackles (Won) 7 (4) 15 (3) Interceptions 7 9 Blocks 15 16 Clearances 31 52 Errors 1 1

However, the 31-year-old has been on the bench in three of the last four games under Ruud van Nistelrooy, as he’s preferred Wout Faes and Jannick Vestergaard. Therefore, a move this month makes sense, and returning to Wolves seems ideal for the player, as he had some excellent seasons with the Midlands side.

Coady could join Toti, Emmanuel Agbadou, Santiago Bueno, Yerson Mosquera, and Bastien Meupiyou as Wolves’ centre-back options should he sign for Wolves, and given his experience and leadership qualities, he may well be a main starter in Pereira’s side.