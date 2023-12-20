Wolverhampton Wanderers are thinking about selling one of their senior squad members in January, according to a fresh report that has emerged.

Wolves players who could leave

According to The Athletic, Jonny Otto has been omitted from the squad for a number of reasons, including elbowing a youth player, spitting at a member of staff and damaging items in the changing room, so you’d imagine he will be heading for the exit door.

The Express and Star’s Liam Keen has also since revealed that Fabio Silva might soon be on his way having emerged as a target for several clubs overseas, but those two aren’t the only ones who appear to have been placed on the chopping block.

Last summer, Sasa Kalajdzic joined the club from Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart, but the striker hasn’t been able to fully prove what he’s capable of having spent a significant amount of time out on the sidelines and in the treatment room with a cruciate ligament tear.

Despite the Austria international now being back to full fitness, he’s still failed to nail down a regular place under Gary O’Neil, making just one start and ten substitute appearances this season in the Premier League (WhoScored - Kalajdzic statistics), and the 26-year-old might be handed the opportunity to move onto new pastures.

Fosun happy to sell Kalajdzic

According to The Telegraph, Wolves are open to selling Kalajdzic next month, alongside the other two out of favour players as mentioned above, with the club looking to balance their books ahead of January.

"Wolves are likely to consider the departures of £35 million forward Fabio Silva, Austrian international Sasa Kalajdzic and Jonny Otto, to free up cash in either permanent or loan deals, as they have been short of game-time this season."

Kalajdzic could have been a "big threat"

While Wolves supporters will know that Kalajdzic hasn’t been given a fair chance to showcase his talents since putting pen to paper, mainly due to injury, O’Neil may feel that he hasn’t done enough to secure a regular place in the team, so sanctioning his sale could be completely the right decision to make.

Standing at 6 foot 6, the colossus currently ranks as the manager’s 16th overall best-performing player out of 23 squad members, showing how little of a positive impact he’s been able to make when he has been given the rare opportunity to stake his claim up top (WhoScored - Wolves statistics).

The Vienna native also pockets £35k-per-week as it stands, and even though that doesn’t make him one of the club’s highest earners, he is receiving more than the likes of regulars Hwang Hee-Chan and Rayan Ait-Nouri (Wolves salaries).

Had Kalajdzic previously stayed fit, journalist Josh Bunting has claimed that he could have been a “big threat”, but having failed to reach the heights expected of him upon his return, Fosun could be right to let him go and use the cash to generate funds to put towards new signings.