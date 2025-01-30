As they look to end the January transfer window with a flourish, Wolverhampton Wanderers have now reportedly set their sights on signing another Besiktas star following recent links to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Wolves transfer news

Those in the Midlands are still seeking further reinforcements before Monday's deadline with Kevin Danso the main name threatening to steal the headlines. Having already reportedly agreed personal terms with the central defender, Wolves are still thrashing out a suitable deal with RC Lens as they look to boost their backline once again this month.

Danso's not the only one on their radar, however. Recent reports have indicated that those at Molineux have joined the race to sign Oxlade-Chamberlain from Besiktas in a late January swoop. Racing alongside a number of Premier League sides to sign the midfielder who is keen on a return to English football, Wolves could secure an excellent coup.

Sat inside the relegation zone by a point, Vitor Pereira's side could certainly do with the added experience that Oxlade-Chamberlain would provide, but he may not be the only Besiktas ace to arrive before the end of the window.

According to journalist Luis Pinto Coelho as relayed by Sport Witness, Wolves are now eyeing a move to sign Rafa Silva from Besiktas alongside Oxlade-Chamberlain this month.

The 31-year-old forward, who can also play on both wings, would certainly suit the Portuguese theme which often takes place at Molineux and would instantly provide cover for the injured Jorgen Strand-Larsen, who was forced off with a hamstring knock against Arsenal last time out.

With just four days remaining until the transfer window slams shut, however, Wolves will have to move fast if they want to secure their target. Given recent links to Danso, Oxlade-Chamberlain and now Silva, it may well be a hectic few days for those in the Midlands.

"Creative" Silva could replace Cunha

In the short-term, signing Silva could drag Wolves to Premier League safety such is his experience on the biggest stages around European football. By the time next season arrives, meanwhile, even at 31 years old he could become the natural replacement for Matheus Cunha should the Brazilian decide to depart amid growing interest.

League stats 24/25 (via FBref) Rafa Silva Matheus Cunha Starts 20 20 Goals 5 10 Assists 1 4

Described as "creative" by journalist Zach Lowy during his Benfica days, Silva is almost as experienced as it gets and could yet follow in the footsteps of several compatriots by starring at Wolves in the near future.

Having missed out on Manu Silva earlier in the window too, Wolves would certainly be making up for their failure by turning towards the Besiktas star in the coming days.

Of course, there is also a reality in which the Midlands club manage to keep hold of Cunha and potentially form quite the partnership between their star man and Silva, which could fire them to Premier League safety.

Wolves are certainly a side to watch in the coming days, as they attempt to close their deal to sign Danso and chase further reinforcements for Pereira.