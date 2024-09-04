Wolverhampton Wanderers already have their eye on a double transfer ahead of the January transfer window, according to a new report.

The Old Gold had to be patient in the summer transfer window, as the majority of the club’s incomings didn’t arrive until the end of the window, which probably hasn’t helped the manager, and they have made a slow start to the new league season.

Pablo Sarabia wants to leave Wolves

Wolves brought in eight new players over the course of the summer, which is a high number of arrivals but was needed as they also let 13 players leave. The Premier League side saw Pedro Neto and Max Kilman leave the club to join fellow top-flight sides, and when January comes around, the departures may not be over.

Wolves' summer signings Andre Fluminense Rodrigo Gomes SC Braga Sam Johnstone Crystal Palace Pedro Lima Sport Recife Tommy Doyle Man City Bastien Meupiyou FC Nantes Jorgen Strand Larsen (Loan) Celta de Vigo Carlos Forbs (Loan) Ajax

It was reported on Tuesday that Spanish international Pablo Sarabia is keen to leave Molineux and move back to Spain. The 32-year-old is not considered a key player for the club anymore, and a move in the next transfer window could occur.

La Liga side Sevilla are said to be interested in re-signing the player, as they look to add more goals and creativity to the side after a poor start to the campaign. The Spanish side considers a deal for Sarabia to be a “low-cost operation," given the fact that he is now 32 and is in the final year of his contract at the club.

Sarabia has been with Wolves since January 2022, and in his time at the club, he has played 52 times in all competitions, scoring five goals and recording 10 assists. As well as Sarabia leaving Wolves, the Premier League side also have their eye on a couple of additions by the time January arrives.

Wolves eyeing double transfer in same position as £4m signing

According to The Athletic, relayed by Molineux News, Wolves are set to try and sign an experienced centre-back as well as target a new left back. The Premier League side were looking to add a centre-back to their ranks in the last window, as they eyed a deal for West Ham’s Nayef Aguerd, but it never materialised.

This report states that the club’s need to sign a centre-back hasn’t gone away, and it will be one of two positions they prioritise in January. The other position is left-back, as Rayan Ait-Nouri has made a stuttering start to the season, and he is their only natural choice in that position.

This news comes after Wolves paid £4 million to French side Nantes to sign defender Bastien Meupiyou. The 18-year-old can play at centre-back as well as left-back, but he is likely going to need time to adapt before featuring for the first team, begging the question if they would have been better served spending that money on a ready made senior player.

The club currently have five options at centre-back, with the others being Craig Dawson, Toti, Santiago Bueno, and Yerson Mosquera.