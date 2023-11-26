Wolverhampton Wanderers are in the market for new additions in January and are reportedly weighing up a surprise swoop for a high-profile star at Molineux.

Wolves prepare for trip to Craven Cottage...

Gary O'Neil has made a commendable start to life at Molineux and hasn't let himself be overawed by the prospect of replacing Julen Lopetegui earlier in the campaign, helping his side to take 15 points from their opening 12 Premier League fixtures.

Nevertheless, the 40-year-old will want to ensure his side move in to the top half of the table on Monday night, where his side will travel to west London to take on Marco Silva's Fulham.

Ahead of their trip to Craven Cottage, the Old Gold will have to do without the services of Craig Dawson, who is suspended for the encounter after picking up five bookings over the course of the campaign.

Pedro Neto is still out and will miss the tie; however, he is believed to be ahead of schedule in his quest to recover from injury. Joe Hodge and Nathan Fraser are also absentees for the clash, though Wolves will be boosted by the fact Fulham will be missing Joao Palhinha, Adama Traore and Rodrigo Muniz. Issa Diop and Tosin Adarabioyo are doubts for the hosts.

Although his side have improved concerning their overall approach to matches, O'Neil has urged his players to seize the initiative and keep moving in the right direction, as he stated in his pre-match press conference: "Most of the performances have shown, at least in some of the games, they have an understanding, but you still want every moment on the grass with them to keep improving. You see things every day that you like to correct."

Wolverhampton Wanderers' last five results - Premier League Opponent & result Venue Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur Molineux Sheffield United 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers Bramall Lane Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-2 Newcastle United Molineux Bournemouth 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers Vitality Stadium Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Aston Villa Molineux

Now, a fresh report has cast an eye to Wolves' potential activity in January, claiming that the Old Gold are now looking to pull off an ambitious swoop in the West Midlands.

Wolves keen on Aaron Ramsdale

As per The Daily Star, Wolverhampton Wanderers are keen on Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and are weighing up a potential swoop for the England international in January on a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

Current stopper Jose Sa is believed to be Saudi Arabia-bound in the New Year and the Old Gold have placed a £35 million price tag on his head. Should he depart, Ramsdale has been identified as the number one target to replace him between the sticks at Molineux, with his future now up in the air under Mikel Arteta at Arsenal.

Labelled "exceptional" by Arteta earlier this year, Ramsdale has made eight appearances this term in all competitions, keeping three clean sheets (Ramsdale statistics - Transfermarkt).

Nevertheless, he has recently lost his place to David Raya and is now behind the Spaniard in the pecking order, which could pave the way for a January exit to ensure he earns regular minutes ahead of EURO 2024.