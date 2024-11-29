Potentially replacing Max Kilman at last, Wolverhampton Wanderers are now reportedly eyeing a 2025 move to sign a Bundesliga defender to help ease Gary O'Neil's backline problems.

Wolves transfer news

Results have finally picked up for Wolves in recent weeks, with their attacking talent beginning to pay dividends to bail out what has been the leakiest defence in the Premier League so far this season. Now sitting outside of the relegation zone on goal difference after shocking Fulham to win 4-1 last time out, the Midlands club must now begin to look upwards whilst planning to reinforce their side in 2025.

When 2025 does arrive, those at Molineux have the chance to make up for what proved to be a fairly disastrous summer transfer window, in which they first lost and then failed to replace Kilman.

Leaving O'Neil short on defensive options ever since, it's no surprise that Wolves have struggled to keep the goals out and are only just recovering from such a disappointing start. Out of the bottom three, those in the Old Gold could now be ready to back their manager.

According to The Athletic, relayed by GiveMeSport, Wolves are now eyeing a move to sign Nico Elvedi from Borussia Monchengladbach after failing to replace Kilman in the summer. The long-standing target previously had a reported release clause of just £8m, but that has since expired to hand Wolves a vital question that they'll need answering in pursuit of the 30-year-old next year.

A player with plenty of experience on both the domestic and international stage with Switzerland, Elvedi could be a wise addition to a relatively young Wolves backline. Potentially stepping in for Mario Lemina and allowing him to progress back into midfield after his centre-back outing against Fulham, the addition of a recognised defender would undoubtedly go a long way in helping O'Neil's side to reignite last season's form.

"Strong" Elvedi can end Wolves' relegation concerns

With such a talented attack to fall back on alongside the individual quality of Matheus Cunha, Wolves should be a side heading for safety in the Premier League, but solving their defensive woes would allay any remaining fears of the dropzone in the Midlands. Previously dubbed "strong" by former Gladbach and current Leeds United boss Daniel Farke, Elvedi could be an ideal option.

League stats 24/25 P90 (via FBref) Nico Elvedi Mario Lemina Minutes 495 972 Tackles Won 0.91 1.94 Aerial Duels Won 1.82 1.39 Ball Recoveries 4 4.63

Where Lemina is an accomplished player, he remains a key part of O'Neil's midfield and Elvedi's aerial presence and own experience among Europe's elite would help put an end to the chaos of square pegs in round holes in the Wolves squad.

The Midlands club are far from safe in the Premier League yet and relying on Cunha to produce moments to remember every week is far from a sure way to secure survival. Instead, when 2025 arrives, Wolves must invest in fixing O'Neil's leaky defence - perhaps starting with the arrival of the experienced Elvedi from Gladbach.