After an incredibly successful debut season in charge, Wolverhampton Wanderers are already gearing up to ensure that Gary O'Neil and his side are prepared for the start of next season.

Wolves transfer news

As things stand, Wolves' biggest concern will be losing Pedro Neto. The winger has attracted plenty of interest ahead of the summer transfer window, with fellow Premier League sides Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur linked with moves for the Portugal international in what would be a hefty deal. Neto may have even played his last game for the club, having recently suffered an injury that could rule him out for the rest of the campaign.

That means that those in the Midlands will get a preview of what life would be like without Neto if he decides to leave this summer. Without him, they'll certainly need to add more firepower, that's for sure. And that's where the transfer market could come into play.

According to GiveMeSport, Wolves are eyeing a move to sign Josh Sargent from Norwich City following the American's impressive Championship campaign for the Canaries. It's currently unknown just how much those in Norfolk would demand for their star striker, but money may not be as much of an issue as usual for Wolves if they sell Neto this summer.

Highlighting how impressive Sargent has been this season, he has managed to outscore Wolves striker Hwang Hee-chan in what is no easy feat, given the form the South Korea star has shown in the current campaign.

"Complete" Sargent can partner Hwang

There may be no better way to replace Neto than by switching things up and forming a clinical strike partnership between Hwang and Sargent. The American seems destined for the Premier League one way or another, and the likes of Hwang, Mateus Cunha and Neto prove that O'Neil's side is now the place to be when it comes to free-flowing attacking football. Here's how Hwang and Sargent have compared this season so far.

League Stats (via FBref) Josh Sargent Hwang Hee-chan Starts 16 19 Goals 13 10 Assists 1 3 Expected Goals (XG) 9.3 6.3

What makes this potential duo even more frightening for opposition defences is the fact that both Sargent and Hwang have outperformed their XG's by over three goals this season, highlighting how clinical they both are. Give either a sniff of goal and you'll likely be watching them wheel away in celebration just moments later.

Norwich boss David Wagner is well aware of Sargent's talent too, saying via Norwich Evening News earlier this month: “I never get tired of talking about Josh Sargent, provided he is healthy. I need to think about all the strikers I have worked with, but for sure, he ranks in the top three. Maybe he is the best one because he’s complete."