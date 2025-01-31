Still seeking reinforcements with just three days left in the January transfer window, Wolverhampton Wanderers have now reportedly set their sights on signing an alternative option to Kevin Danso in the first of three late moves.

Wolves transfer news

The Midlands club initially got their transfer window off to the perfect start when they welcomed Emmanuel Agbadou, but have since faced more and more frustration in pursuit of targets. Missing out on the likes of Manu Silva in midfield, Vitor Pereira must still replace Mario Lemina who looks destined for Saudi Arabia before the end of the window.

The midfielder's likely exit has seen Wolves reportedly turn towards the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, but it remains to be seen whether they'll push on and welcome the former Liverpool man back to the Premier League. The same, meanwhile, can be said for Danso.

Having reportedly agreed personal terms with the centre-back, Wolves are yet to thrash out a deal with RC Lens and remain on course to miss out on the central defender and forced to turn towards other options.

According to Alex Crook of talkSPORT, Wolves are now interested in signing Thomas Kristensen and whilst nothing is advanced yet, the 6 foot 6 Udinese man is reportedly on their wishlist as they aim to welcome as many as three additions between now and Monday's deadline.

Those in the Midlands, one way or another, seem destined to welcome a central defender before the end of the window and Kristensen wouldn't exactly be a bad option on that front. Standing at a towering 6'5, the Udinese man would hand Pereira the commanding defender that he so desperately needs.

"Dominant" Kristensen would be ideal alternative

Whilst Danso likely remains at the top of their wishlist, it doesn't look as though Wolves will be successful in their negotiations before Monday's deadline at this stage. And they've got no time to waste deliberating whether to match Lens' price tag. Instead, they could turn to Kristensen and hand Pereia an instant Agbadou partner.

League stats 2024/25 (via FBref) Thomas Kristensen Emmanuel Agbadou Progressive Passes per 90 4.40 4.82 Tackles Won per 90 1.21 1.47 Ball Recoveries per 90 3.30 6.35 Aerial Duels Won per 90 3.30 1.47

Looking at the numbers, Kristensen would instantly make up for Agbadou's aerial weakness whilst the current Wolves defender would continue to thrive in other areas on and off the ball.

Described as "dominant" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, Kristensen is still just 23 years old and a player full of potential that Wolves could realise if he arrives before the deadline.

As the end of the transfer window nears closer and closer, Wolves must make their decision sooner rather than later. Danso seems out of their reach, but Kristensen could yet be there for the taking in what would be a crucial move in the coming days.