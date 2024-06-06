Wolves are ready to spring into transfer action this summer as they eye up attacking reinforcements, it has been claimed.

Wolves and O'Neil eyeing new forwards

Gary O'Neil worked wonders with Wolves last season, guiding them well clear of the relegation zone and into Premier League midtable, but may need reinforcements to do so again.

After missing out on a striker in January, Chairman Jeff Shi has already confirmed that the club "are going to sign one or two number nines this summer", while they also could require another wide man, even if Pedro Neto remains at the club.

The left side of attack is a real concern, with Hwang Hee-Chan often asked to play out there but Neto, Pablo Sarabia and Matheus Cunha all having to deputise when required.

That problem could be solved this summer though.

Wolves eye up winger in £15m+ move

Now, it has emerged that Wolves are tracking Paraguayan winger Ramon Sosa as they look to add firepower to their attack this summer, with talks said to have gone well with the player's representatives.

Sosa, who was previously wanted by Chelsea and Strasbourg owners BlueCo, has been described in glowing terms by analyst Ben Mattinson on X.

Now, Wolves are among the sides interested in securing his services this summer, with his agent revealing in January that it was "inevitable" Sosa will leave Talleres this summer after failing to do so in the winter window.

Ramon Sosa this season (all competitions) Appearances 21 Goals 7 Assists 6

“He is a player who is in clear sporting development, in his best moment. There is no rush on either side. It is inevitable that the player will be sold, now or in six months”, he explained at the turn of the year.

Meanwhile, Sosa has spoken about his desire to play in the Premier League. "There's a lot of talk about the Premier League and it's nice because it's a dream that I want to fulfil and I hope it comes true", he told the media.

But Talleres will not let him leave on the cheap, and are demanding a fee in the region of around €18m euros (£15m+) to part ways with their winger, a fee that would be a record sale for the Argentinian club.

Despite this, it is claimed by journalist Rudy Galetti that talks between Sosa's agent and Wolves have "been very positive" and that an offer arriving soon for the 24-year-old "cannot be excluded", though they may also face competition from Benfica for his services.