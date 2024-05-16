After an excellent first season under Gary O'Neil, Wolverhampton Wanderers have shifted their focus towards the summer transfer window and handing their manager his first signing of the summer.

Wolves transfer news

The main focus at Wolves this summer should be keeping hold of star players. The last thing they'll want to become is the victim of their own success, with the likes of Pedro Neto and Rayan Ait-Nouri already linked with summer moves away. The former has enjoyed a particularly impressive season even amid his injury struggles, earning links to Arsenal as a result.

That said, there's still room for reinforcements this summer amid doubts over the future of key players. According to Football Transfers, Wolves are now in advanced talks to sign Che Adams upon the expiry of his current Southampton contract at the end of the season.

Related Wolves could make Cunha unplayable by signing £35m "monster" This would be a real statement of intent as Wolves look to build on a good season under Gary O'Neil.

A player with plenty of top flight and international experience, Wolves could look back on their deal as one of the bargains of the summer in English football, especially since Adams' current salary sits at a reported £30k-a-week, which hardly smashes the wage structure at Molineux.

They would also be dealing a potential Premier League side a frustrating blow with the Saints currently battling against West Bromwich Albion in the play-off semi-finals and looking to earn promotion if they get to Wembley.

What's more, by landing Adams, Wolves would be handing Hwang Hee-chan an ideal strike partner, who can not only step up in his absence but also work alongside him to help those in the Midlands maintain their place in the Premier League's mid-table. Everything is pointing towards a return to England's top-flight for Adams this summer even if Southampton fail to earn promotion.

"Fantastic" Adams can partner Hwang

Whilst swapping Neto for Adams would hardly be like-for-like, the forward's arrival would add a new element and perhaps result in a tweak in O'Neil's system to accommodate two forwards at Molineux next season. Given that he'd be arriving on a free deal too, if Wolves can ease any potential Neto blow with Adams this summer, then they'd be making plenty of profit.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Che Adams Hwang Hee-chan Goals 16 12 Assists 4 3 Expected Goals 13.6 7.6 Key Passes 31 17

What's most impressive is how clinical both Hwang and Adams have been this season. Both have outperformed their expected goals tally in what is a sign of just how ruthless a partnership they could form if Wolves complete the signing of the Southampton man this summer, while Matheus Cunha would provide plenty of versatility and depth as well.

The forward has earned plenty of praise in the past, including from Ralph Hasenhuttl when Southampton were in the Premier League. The Austrian said via the Daily Echo: "He is a guy who is one day a little bit frustrated when he sees he doesn’t play but then when the game comes, he shows up immediately and this is fantastic. That’s why we brought him here.”