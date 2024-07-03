Following a busy start to the summer transfer window, Wolverhampton Wanderers are now reportedly interested in sealing their fifth arrival of the summer in the form of a former Premier League winner.

Wolves transfer news

So far, those in the Midlands have seen Tommy Doyle, Pedro Lima, Rodrigo Gomes and, most recently, Jorgen Strand Larsen all arrive to boost Gary O'Neil's side in what has been a successful start to the summer window. Larsen could quickly prove to be a particularly wise acquisition, having scored 13 times in all competitions for Celta Vigo last season.

Full of praise for Wolves' latest arrival, Sporting director Matt Hobbs told the club's official website: “Everyone knows that bringing in a number nine was really important to us this summer, and Jorgen was our number one target for the position, so we are really pleased to have signed him.

“He’s a great guy, who’s got a really good charisma and a great personality, and although he’s still young, still learning and still developing, he’s shown that he can score goals, and puts a lot of work and running in for the rest of the team.

"We talk a lot about humility at this football club, and he fits that perfectly. In Jorgen, we’re getting a guy whose career is on the way up and we hope to keep helping him improve and develop so he can get to the levels we think he can reach.”

That said, Hobbs has wasted no time before turning his attention towards potentially a fifth arrival of the summer. According to Football Transfers, Wolves are now interested in signing Kasper Schmeichel, who recently became a free agent at the end of his Anderlecht contract. The former Leicester City star reportedly wants a return to the Premier League, where he created history by winning the title with the Foxes back in 2015.

"Fantastic" Schmeichel still has Premier League quality

Denmark's starting goalkeeper at Euro 2024, Schmeichel still has more than enough quality to step into the Premier League at 37 years old in one last big move. Competing for a place in O'Neil's side alongside current number one Jose Sa, the Premier League winner would add invaluable experience in what is an increasingly young side at Molineux.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Kasper Schmeichel Jose Sa Starts 23 35 Save Percentage 80% 73.4% Saves Per 90 3.74 3.89 Clean Sheets 5 4

At the very top of his game, Schmiechel earned plenty of praise from former Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri, who said via ESPN back in 2016: "Kasper is fantastic, I have coached a lot of big champions in goal, Kasper is one of these. He has had two perfect seasons.

"Kasper, this is my second year, has always made good performances. I am very calm when Kasper is in goal. He is strong, assured and commands the defensive line. He is a very good goalkeeper.''

Now, it could be Wolves who are left benefitting from a player who is seemingly looking for one last Premier League move this summer.