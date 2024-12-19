Wolverhampton Wanderers are now keen on signing a “unique” player who has scored at Molineux for expected new manager Vitor Pereira, according to a new report.

Wolves set to announce Vitor Pereira

The Old Gold have moved quickly in finding a new manager to replace Gary O’Neil, as they sacked the Englishman over the weekend after their 2-1 defeat to Ipswich Town. Out-of-work managers such as David Moyes and Graham Potter were linked with the role before O’Neil was sacked, but the Premier League side have made Vitor Pereira their number one target.

It was reported earlier this week that Pereira had agreed a deal with Wolves to become their new manager. The Portuguese has agreed a one-and-a-half-year deal after agreeing to personal terms, and Wolves have agreed to an £800,000 compensation package with Saudi Pro League side Al Shabab.

Al-Shabab have confirmed Pereira’s exit, and the 56-year-old took to social media on Wednesday to bid farewell to his former club. He wrote: “The time has come to say goodbye to Al Shabab; every day here has been a lesson. Every challenge, an opportunity to grow. Even though the passage was short, we achieved important goals and milestones, overcame obstacles, and created memories that will never fade.

“On behalf of myself and my coaching staff, I sincerely thank the players, the staff, the managers, and the fans, who have always supported us unconditionally. I take with me the pride of having been part of this club and the certainty that I gave everything, every day! Special thanks to the president for the friendship, respect, and gratitude he has always shown us throughout this journey.

“This is not only a farewell, but also a reflection on the importance of each step on our path. Now, it’s time to look to the future, always with gratitude for what the past has given me. Thank you, Al Shabab! I WISH the club much success for the rest of the season!”

Wolves now keen on signing "unique" player for Vitor Pereira

As Pereira’s announcement gets ever closer, according to The Sun, Wolves are eyeing up a move to sign Miguel Almiron on loan from Newcastle United in January. The Paraguay international will have been with the Magpies for six years in January, but his time at the club looks to be coming to an end.

Almiron, who was praised for his “unique” style last year by Eddie Howe, has fallen out of favour at St. James’ Park after being a key player under Howe last season. The 30-year-old has played just nine times across all competitions this season, and given Newcastle are keen to balance the books due to FFP rules, Almiron could be allowed to leave in the New Year.

This report states that the Premier League side are keen to offload Almiron in January, with a loan move looking the most likely outcome. Wolves are among the teams interested in signing the midfielder, as are Crystal Palace and Leicester City.

Miguel Almiron's Premier League record Apps 183 Goals 23 Assists 6

Almiron is looking to leave the North East, as he tries to rediscover the form he showed in the 2022/23 season, where he scored 11 goals in the Premier League. Wolves and Molineux are very familiar with Almiron, as it was there where the midfielder scored his second Premier League goal, in the 1-1 draw against the Midlands side during the 2019/20 campaign.