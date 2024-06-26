As they look to get their summer business underway, Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly keen on signing an attacking reinforcement for Gary O'Neil who enjoyed even outscored Pedro Neto last season.

Wolves transfer news

The Midlands club exceeded expectations last season by comfortably avoiding relegation in O'Neil's debut season, but now face potential outgoings in the coming months, including Max Kilman. The central defender has attracted interest from the likes of Newcastle United and West Ham United with the latter even expected to send a fresh proposal to sign the 27 year old, as per Fabrizio Romano.

As one star seemingly edges closer to the exit door, however, another could yet be on his way in this summer, as Wolves look to add to O'Neil's frontline ahead of next season.

According to GiveMeSport, Wolves are now keen to sign Jack Clarke from Sunderland this summer, but value the winger below the Black Cats' reported price tag of £25m-£30m.

The winger enjoyed a superb campaign even amid Sunderland's collective struggles last season and his agent has even admitted that he hopes to see a move take place this summer. Whether that ends with a Wolves shirt remains to be seen, however, given that Crystal Palace are also reportedly interested.

It would be quite the moment if Clarke managed to return to the Premier League this summer just two years after leaving Tottenham Hotspur as a struggling prospect two years ago. Wolves, meanwhile, could land a player capable of replacing Neto, should the Portugal winger depart in the coming months.

"Amazing" Clarke can replace Neto

With Neto's Wolves future still in doubt, welcoming a player of Clarke's talent feels more important than ever in the Midlands. The Sunderland man comes with a hefty price tag, but the potential sale of Kilman and perhaps even Neto could quickly hand them the funds needed to make such a move happen this summer.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Jack Clarke Pedro Neto Goals 15 4 Assists 2 9 Successful Take-ons P90 3.81 2.20 Minutes 3,496 1,516

Where Neto's a provider, Clarke is more of a goalscorer and would instantly offer Wolves another dynamic going forward. If Wolves can keep hold of Neto and welcome Clarke, then having two players who can offer both elements going forward would be a game-changer for O'Neil next season.

Looking at the numbers, it's no surprise that former manager Tony Mowbray was previously full of praise for Clarke, saying via Chronicle Live: "I had a big shout at him at half-time, to be honest, I thought he was really poor for 20 minutes but his reaction was amazing.

"We can't sit here and question Jack Clarke's talent, he has double-figure goals now from the left wing and I think probably double-figure assists as well. He's a great player and yet he has to understand - and in my mind he is still a young boy - that we need 90 minutes, not a brilliant 60 minutes."