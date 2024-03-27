Wolverhampton Wanderers are thought to be in pole position to secure a free transfer this summer, according to reliable reporter John Percy.

Wolves linked with new forwards

Gary O’Neil was a frustrated manager following the January transfer window after the club failed to bring in a new attacker while loaning out forwards Sasa Kalajdzic and Fabio Silva. Luckily, the Old Gold have been in solid form under O’Neil in the Premier League, currently sitting inside the top half ahead of the likes of Newcastle United and Chelsea.

They appear to have one eye on a late push for European football, but attention behind the scenes in the Midlands can turn to the summer transfer window, where a new forward may be top of the to-do list.

Reports have claimed that Wolves are expected to sign teenage forward Stephano Carrillo from Mexican side Santos Laguna, whereas Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah appears to be a more experienced target.

Wolves are readying an offer to sign Nketiah ahead of Brentford and Crystal Palace, but they could save money on another attacker they are well-positioned to sign.

Wolves leading Che Adams transfer race

According to Percy and Mike McGrath, writing for The Telegraph, Wolves are in pole position to sign Southampton striker Che Adams on a free transfer this summer.

They are ahead of some top-flight rivals who are threatened by relegation, with Adams a player that has been of long-term interest at Molineux.

The £30,000-a-week forward was linked with a move to Molineux last summer and was named as a likely signing in January by journalist Dean Jones, something which we know failed to materialise.

However, it looks as if Wolves are now in a good chance of signing the Scotland international, who was bizarrely hailed as a “ketchup bottle phenomenon” by his former coach, Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Che Adams' career stats Appearances Goals Assists Southampton 180 43 20 Birmingham City 123 38 13 Sheffield United 55 15 5 Scotland 29 5 3

Adams has also come in for praise from Saints boss Russell Martin earlier this season, who labelled the forward as “amazing” after a summer of transfer speculation which saw him remain on the south coast.

“They both got a goal and the way Che reacted to not playing was amazing – brilliant energy and so respectful. There was a lot of noise around him, we turned down a bid for him a couple of weeks ago and nothing has happened since. The way he dealt with that is amazing. He got a nice reception getting off the bus from Sheffield Wednesday fans, so for him to score I am delighted.”

He has scored 12 goals in all competitions this season but is yet to sign a new St Mary’s deal, so Southampton’s potential loss could soon be Wolves’ gain, making this one to keep an eye on over the coming months.