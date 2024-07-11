After losing Max Kilman to West Ham United in a deal worth a reported £40m, Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly set their sights on beating a Premier League rival to sign an ideal replacement for the Englishman.

Wolves transfer news

Wolves were surprisingly busy before Kilman's exit, which could have been an indication of the sale to come. Gary O'Neil has so far welcomed Rodrigo Gomes and Pedro Lima, as well as Tommy Doyle in a permanent deal and Jorgen Strand Larsen on an initial loan with an obligation to buy.

The latter has so far been Wolves' biggest move, with the Midlands club adding more firepower to an already impressive frontline.

Speaking to the Wolves website after welcoming Larsen to the club, Sporting director Matt Hobbs said: "Everyone knows that bringing in a number nine was really important to us this summer, and Jorgen was our number-one target for the position, so we are really pleased to have signed him.

"He’s a great guy who’s got a really good charisma and a great personality, and although he’s still young, still learning and still developing, he’s shown that he can score goals, and puts a lot of work and running in for the rest of the team. We talk a lot about humility at this football club, and he fits that perfectly."

Now, having lost Kilman, Hobbs could yet welcome another fresh face sooner rather than later. According to Football Insider, Wolves are eyeing a move to sign Etienne Youte Kinkoue ahead of Nottingham Forest this summer in a deal worth a reported £7m. Into the final year of his contract, Le Havre have just two more opportunities to cash in on Youte Kinkoue before losing the 22-year-old for free next summer, making interest from the Midlands all the more important.

Kinkoue can help fill Kilman void

Replacing Kilman will be no easy task for Wolves this summer given his experience and leadership, but the arrival of a former Inter academy player and recent Le Havre star would certainly go a long way towards doing just that. What's more, the fact that Youte Kinkoue is still just 22 years old means that O'Neil could have a player ready to dominate at the heart of his defence for years to come.

League stats 23/24 Per 90 (via FBref) Etienne Youte Kinkoue Max Kilman Minutes 1,941 3,420 Progressive Passes 1.44 3.08 Interceptions 2.04 1.03 Ball Recoveries 3.52 4.66

Whilst Kilman's Premier League experience and expertise gives him an edge over Youte Kinkoue, the numbers suggest that the Le Havre defender has all the potential in the world to reach the level needed to step into O'Neil's backline. His ability off the ball is particularly impressive, having managed over three ball recoveries and over two interceptions per 90 in Ligue 1 last term.

For just £7m, Youte Kinkoue is a player worth taking the risk on for a Wolves side in need of a central defender this summer, especially if it means getting one over on Midlands rivals Forest in the process.