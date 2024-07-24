Wolverhampton Wanderers have now been offered the chance to sign their fifth and arguably biggest arrival of the summer, according to reports, as Gary O'Neil aims for another comfortable campaign away from the bottom three in the Premier League.

Wolves transfer news

Whilst the departure of Max Kilman to West Ham United has undoubtedly left Wolves with quite the gap to fill, their summer so far could still be deemed a success. They've welcomed four fresh faces in the form of Jorgen Strand Larsen, Pedro Lima, Tommy Doyle on a permanent deal and Rodrigo Gomes, with things potentially getting even better before the summer transfer window slams shut at the end of August.

Lima arrives looking to compete with Nelson Semedo for O'Neil's right-back spot. Wolves' sporting director Matt Hobbs is certainly a big fan too, telling the club's official website: “I’m really happy we’ve been able to add Pedro to the first-team squad. There was lots of competition for him, but we’ve been working on bringing him to Wolves for a while now, and he’s fully invested in our project.

“He’s a person with huge ambition, but Gary and the coaches know where he wants to get to and they will be working with him – like they do all our players – to be better and improve. He has a massive desire to be the best player he can be and we’re going to help him meet his goals."

What's more, Lima may yet be joined by a veteran South American in the Midlands. According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Wolves have been offered the chance to sign James Rodriguez this summer following the decision to rescind his contract at Sao Paulo. Fresh from an impressive Copa America campaign, where he helped Colombia to the final before they suffered heartbreak against Argentina, Rodriguez is arguably one of the most in-form free agents around and Wolves have been contacted over a deal.

"Fantastic" Rodriguez could finally replace Nunes

A year after Matheus Nunes' exit, the one part missing from Wolves' attack is arguably a replacement for the current Manchester City man. Rodriguez, however, could provide that and far more. What could undoubtedly help a deal take place too, is the fact that the former Real Madrid star is represented by the same agency as current Wolves man Pedro Neto, handing those in the Midlands quite the boost.

Premier League stats (FBref) James Rodriguez 20/21 Matheus Nunes 22/23 Starts 21 32 Goals 6 2 Assists 4 2 Key Passes 40 30

Of course, it is worth noting that Rodriguez is now 33 years old and would be a short-term investment more than anything, but he proved at the Copa America, winning the player of the tournament, that he still has one more move into European football left, perhaps allowing Wolves to swoop in.

Once described as "fantastic" by former manager Carlo Ancelotti, Rodriguez may yet get the chance to complete some unfinished business in the Premier League before the window slams shut next month.