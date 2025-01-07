Wolverhampton Wanderers have now been handed an opportunity to sign an "unbelievable" Premier League attacker, according to a report.

Wolves remain in relegation dogfight

The Vitor Pereira era is off to a largely positive start, but Wolves are outside the relegation zone on goal difference alone, and Ipswich Town have started to put in some improved performances over the past few weeks.

As such, the Old Gold may have to strengthen this January to give themselves the best possible chance of avoiding the drop, and it is vitally important they sign a new centre-back, given their very poor defensive record.

Pereira has moved swiftly to rectify his side's defensive woes, having now reached an agreement to sign Stade Reims' Emmanuel Agbadou in a deal worth a reported €20m (£16.6m).

The lack of defensive solidity has been the main factor in Wolves' disappointing first half of the season, as they have been impressive at times in an attacking sense, with Matheus Cunha already notching 10 Premier League goals.

However, the Old Gold are still looking to strengthen in midfield, having held agent talks over a deal for Palmeiras midfielder Richard Rios, and they have now been offered the opportunity to sign an attacking midfielder.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' upcoming Premier League fixtures Date Newcastle United (a) January 15th Chelsea (a) January 20th Arsenal (h) January 25th Aston Villa (h) February 1st Liverpool (a) February 16th

According to a report from Caught Offside, Newcastle United have decided to let Miguel Almiron leave this month, with the Magpies looking to receive a fee of around €20m - €25m (£17m - £21m).

Almiron's services have been offered to a number of Premier League clubs, namely Crystal Palace, Leicester City and Wolves, while there are also a number of foreign clubs interested.

Although he was once considered an important player by Eddie Howe, the Paraguayan has fallen down the pecking order at St. James' Park, and it looks like he could be on the move this month.

Almiron still has a lot left to give

Although the 30-year-old is out of favour at Newcastle, there is no reason why he wouldn't be a good signing for Wolves, having proven himself in the Premier League over a number of years.

Former Hibernian man Tam McManus lauded the attacker just over two years ago, saying: “He has that pace to get in behind and he has been integral to Newcastle this season, there seems to be a real steel about Newcastle.

“It’s ever since those comments Jack Grealish made about Almiron, maybe that spurred him on. That can happen to a player.

“But Almiron, in any case, has been absolutely unbelievable for Newcastle so far this season and hopefully it continues.”

During the 2022-23 campaign, the Paraguay international bagged 11 goals in 34 games, and if he is able to rediscover that form, he could play a key role in helping Wolves avoid relegation from the Premier League.