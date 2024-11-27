Wolves are now preparing to make a 2025 move to sign a new forward who has caught the eye with several strong performances in Europe, according to a fresh report.

Gary O'Neil secures back-to-back Wolves wins

A 4-1 thrashing of Fulham, thanks largely to an excellent performance from Matheus Cunha, meant that Wolves grabbed their second successive win of the season as they look to recover from a woeful start to the Premier League campaign.

Without a victory in their opening 10 games, a 2-0 win over bottom-of-the-league Southampton got the ball rolling before a hefty win over Fulham helped Gary O'Neil's side move out of the relegation zone for the first time this season.

With a promising fixture list ahead, the Old Gold will be hoping that they can continue their upward momentum and pull clear of the drop between now and the New Year when they next face a side in the top half of the Premier League.

Wolves' next five Premier League games Bournemouth (Home) Everton (Away) West Ham United (Away) Ipswich Town (Home) Leicester City (Away)

"It’s probably one of my favourite performances in my time as a coach. We knew this was going to be a really tough test with the players we were missing", O'Neil explained after the Fulham win.

"It wasn’t as if we nicked a win today – I thought we were good value. It’s something that the players deserve. We’ve had a really good response to a tough afternoon at Brentford."

Now, they are looking for additional firepower, and could turn to a former Leicester City man to secure it.

Wolves chasing 2025 move for "elite" forward

That comes as one report has suggested that Wolves are already "planning to make an offer" for 24-year-old forward Yunus Akgun.

The Turkish international had a season on loan with Leicester City in the Championship but failed to catch the eye, and has since returned to Galatasaray, where he has turned in a series of excellent performances.

Akgun, whose technique was described as "elite" by the Europa League account on X, has shone in that competition so far this campaign, with four goals in four games so far, including finding the net against Tottenham.

And it is claimed that Wolves are "closely following the young star", and that "the plan is to make an offer to him, or for him, at the end of the season if he continues to perform as he has so far".

Though no fee is mentioned, Akgun will be in the final year of his £15k per week deal in Turkey, which could make him a potential bargain as Galatasaray fight not to lose him for nothing.

With Cunha among the Wolves stars linked with a move away from the club in the coming transfer windows, the Old Gold may well be looking to reinforce their attack pre-emptively, and Akgun would certainly be a low-cost option.