Wolves are readying a bid to sign a long-overdue Max Kilman replacement in the dying stages of the transfer window, according to one report.

O'Neil needs reinforcements

Gary O'Neil's side were handed a tough Premier League opening day match as they travelled to north London to take on last season's title challengers Arsenal, and the result largely went as expected with his side falling to a 2-0 defeat.

The performance of Colombian defender Yerson Mosquera will have come as a positive to O'Neil after he spent last season out on loan with Villarreal, but the Wolves squad still looks very light with veteran defender Craig Dawson and Santiago Bueno the only central defenders behind Mosquera and Toti Gomes, both of whom started at the Emirates.

Having lost almost £100m of talent this summer with the sales of Max Kilman (£40m) to West Ham and Pedro Neto to Chelsea (£54m), O'Neil will be desperate for reinforcements in the final days of the transfer window. Indeed, the Wolves boss sent a warning to those above him about just that when quizzed on potential additions in the final stages of the transfer window.

“No real update on names linked, it’s a ruthless league and we have an opportunity to be really clever and get some stuff done, the next 2 weeks is big for us…you take £100m last summer, you take £100m this summer, you can’t stand still,” he explained.

Now, Wolves may finally have identified their replacement for Kilman, six weeks after the Wolves skipper departed the Black Country.

Wolves preparing bid for £30k-p/w defender

That comes courtesy of a report from Football Insider, who claim that Wolves are readying a bid to sign relegated defender Anel Ahmedhodzic in the final days of the transfer window. The Old Gold were linked with a move for the Bosnian international earlier in the summer, where it was claimed that he would be available for £20m or less following his side's relegation from the top flight.

Now, it is reported that Wolves are "ready to test Sheffield United’s resolve with a bid", with Ahmedhodzic having just two years left to run on his £30,000 a week deal at Bramall Lane.

Anel Ahmedhodzic vs Max Kilman Premier League 23/24 Anel Ahmedhodzic Max Kilman Appearances 31 38 Tackles and interceptions per 90 3.37 2.26 Clearances per 90 4.66 4.79 Fouls per 90 1.16 1 Yellow Cards 11 7 Pass accuracy % 75.4% 85.7% (Stats via Fbref)

It is added that the club see him as a "natural replacement" for Kilman, and that he is "high on the target list at Molineux" as they look to make late moves to boost their chances of Premier League survival.

Ahmedhodzic came in for plenty of praise during first stint in the Championship, where he helped the Blades get promoted to the top flight. He was so good, in fact, that pundit Alan Shearer tipped him to move if the Blades were not in the Premier League.

“If Sheffield United are not playing in the Premier League next season, then I think this guy will be. I think he’s that good”, he explained. "I think he’s a really good talent and I go back to my point, he will be playing in the Premier League next season I’ve no doubt."

No details of a potential bid are forthcoming, but given the proximity to the end of the transfer window, Sheffield United may well look to demand a premium.