Wolverhampton Wanderers have now submitted a £17m bid to sign an "exceptional" midfielder before the deadline, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Wolves set for busy deadline day

Wolves moved out of the Premier League relegation zone after a 2-0 victory against Aston Villa on Saturday and now sit two points clear of the bottom three, but there is still a long way to go until the end of the season.

As such, the Old Gold have been working hard to bring in reinforcements before the transfer deadline, and they are particularly keen to seal a deal for a new centre-back, owing to their poor defensive record this term, shipping 52 goals in 24 games.

Kevin Danso has been one of the main targets throughout the January transfer window, but it looks as though the Wanderers could be set to miss out on the Lens defender, with Tottenham Hotspur poised to complete a late hijack.

Vitor Pereira will therefore have to reconsider his options at centre-back, but defence is not the only position in which the manager is looking to strengthen, with signing a new midfielder also on the agenda.

Romano has now reported Wolves have submitted an initial bid worth €20m (£17m) to sign Dynamo Kyiv midfielder Volodymyr Brazhko, with negotiations still ongoing.

There is seemingly a good chance a deal could be possible, too, as Brazhko is said to be keen on a move to the Premier League.

Brazhko impressing in Ukraine

The 23-year-old has put in some top-quality performances in his native country this season, cementing his place in the starting XI and displaying a keen eye for goal by scoring three times in 13 league outings.

Ahead of Euro 2024, the maestro also received high praise from freelance scout Ben Mattinson, who praised him for his defensive abilities and passing.

Although Wolves kept a clean sheet last time out, they retain one of the worst defensive records in the league, so a new midfielder should definitely be the priority before the deadline, and it is exciting news they have now been linked with Axel Disasi.

However, Brazhko's performances in Ukraine indicate he could be a solid addition for the Old Gold in midfield, and at 23 he is at a good age to be a long-term success at Molineux.