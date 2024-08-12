After losing Max Kilman earlier this summer, Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly want to replace their defender by signing a Champions League centre-back this month.

The Midlands club were on course for a fairly successful summer, before Chelsea emerged to land Pedro Neto's signature. The winger's exit leaves quite the attacking void to fill, and one that Wolves must look to fix before deadline day at the end of the month.

On that front, as Fabrizio Romano reports, Wolves are eyeing a move to sign Carlos Forbs from Ajax. The former Manchester City academy ace would have some shoes to fill, but plenty of time to hit his potential at just 20 years old.

However, before replacing Neto, those in the Midlands must first replace Kilman by signing a Champions League defender. According to GiveMeSport, Wolves now want to sign Oumar Solet from RB Salzburg this month in a deal worth a reported £12m. Given the hefty fee that they have received for Neto, it's safe to assume that Salzburg's valuation is well within Wolves' current range.

24-year-old Solet has just one year remaining on his current contract in Austria, hence the lower valuation, and may now find himself on his way to the Premier League. For a bargain price, it would be impressive business if the Frenchman managed to replicate Kilman's quality.

"Outstanding" Solet could turn into bargain buy

Solet certainly has his admirers around European football, with U23 scout Antonio Mango describing the defender's form for Salzburg as "outstanding" last summer. The numbers that the scout presents highlight a player who may eventually become worth far more than £12m in something of a Kilman repeat for Wolves and O'Neil.

What's more, Solet can also play in defensive midfield to potentially hand Gary O'Neil two options in one player. However, if Wolves want to seal a deal for the former Lyon centre-back, they will need to act quickly, given that the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

With both Kilman and Neto to replace, it should be a busy couple of weeks in the Midlands. For O'Neil's sake, Wolves should hope to solve both their problems ahead of their Premier League campaign kick-off against Arsenal next weekend. Far from an easy start, Wolves will have to cause an upset in pursuit of three points on the opening day.