Wolverhampton Wanderers have had mixed success in the transfer market over the years as they have landed bargain deals and signed big-money flops since their return to the Premier League.

The likes of Diogo Jota and Jose Sa are excellent examples of superb recruitment work by the club but they have also brought in flops like Fabio Silva and Goncalo Guedes.

One player they should have major regrets over, though, is Portuguese international Pedro Goncalves as Nuno Santo cashed in on the player far too early and missed a potential jackpot.

What happened to Pedro Goncalves?

In the summer of 2017, the U21s brought the attacking midfielder in on a free transfer from Spanish side Valencia and the gem managed nine goals and four assists in 38 appearances for the club's youth side.

After appearing in one first-team game during his first two years in England, Wolves decided to sell him to Portuguese side Famalicão in the summer of 2019. FootballTransfers valued his move at €1.3m (£1.1m) at the time and his value has since soared as the dynamo has gone on to become a star player in his home country.

Seven goals and eight assists in 40 matches led to a move to Sporting CP in the summer of 2020 and the marksman has been phenomenal since that move.

In the last two-and-a-half seasons, Goncalves has scored 53 goals and provided 28 assists in 116 matches for the Portuguese giants - including 23 goals in 32 league games in his first season with the club and talent scout Jacek Kulig hailed his "incredible" form.

The 24-year-old has averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.50 and registered 12 goals and six assists in 23 appearances for Sporting in Liga Portugal this season, whilst no Wolves player has averaged a score higher than 7.28 or more than five goals or two assists.

These statistics suggest that Julen Lopetegui's side are desperately lacking a player like Goncalves, who can make a significant impact at the top end of the pitch by consistently delivering goals and assists for his side from an attacking midfield position.

His sensational form in recent seasons has been reflected in his market value. FootballTransfers currently has his Expected Transfer Value at a whopping €26m (£23m) and this is an increase of 1,900% from the initial €1.3m he was valued at when the gem departed Wolves.

Therefore, Nuno Santo missed out on a potential jackpot for the club by deciding to sell the gem in 2019. The Portuguese head coach was seemingly unable to see the youngster's ability and the maestro has gone on to prove the boss horribly wrong by thriving in recent years and becoming worth exponentially more than he was in England.