Wolverhampton Wanderers have been on an exciting journey on the pitch since Chinese investment group Fosun International became the club's owners in 2016.

Who have been Wolves' biggest signings under Fosun's ownership?

The Old Gold were a Championship side at the time, after a stint in League One, and are now in their sixth Premier League season in succession, thanks - in part - to their work in the transfer market.

Most expensive signings Fee paid Matheus Cunha £42.8m Matheus Nunes £38.5m Fabio Silva £34.3m Raul Jimenez £32.5m Goncalo Guedes £27.9m

Fees via Transfermarkt.

Fosun have not been afraid to splash the cash for the majority of their time in charge of the club and provided former manager Nuno Espirito Santo with enough funds to mount a promotion push from the second tier during the 2017/18 campaign.

They backed the Portuguese head coach and the former Porto chief used that money to great effect with a number of impressive signings.

One addition the 49-year-old tactician hit the jackpot with for the club was central midfielder Ruben Neves, who arrived from Porto in the summer of 2017.

How much did Wolves pay for Neves?

The Old Gold reportedly paid a staggering fee of £15m to sign the fantastic young talent, who was 20, in what was a club-record deal at the time.

Wolves and Nuno signed the 20-year-old technician for such an eye-catching fee at Championship level as he had already established himself as a first-team regular for Portuguese giants Porto.

Neves had racked up 93 senior appearances for the club prior to his move to Molineux and became the youngest captain in their history in 2015.

The talented maestro averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.08 and made 3.4 tackles and interceptions per game across 13 Liga Portugal outings during the 2016/17 campaign in the build-up to his switch to England.

Ten other players averaged a higher Sofascore rating within the Porto squad that season but Neves made sure that he was an outstanding performer for Wolves after failing to stand out among the pack in his home country.

How well did Neves perform for Wolves?

The Portugal international, who made his national team debut in 2015, enjoyed a phenomenal debut year in English football as he took the Championship by storm.

Neves averaged an exceptional Sofascore rating of 7.32 across 42 starts in the division as he contributed with six goals and one assist from midfield.

The tenacious midfielder did not get on the scoresheet often but did make sure that his goals were worth the wait, as shown in the video above, with some exceptional strikes from distance.

His defensive work, however, is where he excelled as the central midfielder averaged a superb four tackles and interceptions per match, which was the most by any midfield player for the club and the second-most in any position behind Willy Boly (4.2).

Neves' outstanding form in the middle of the park was recognised by his peers as the Wolves star was voted into the PFA Team of the Year for the Championship, alongside John Ruddy and Boly.

How many Premier League goals did Neves score?

The Portuguese was then tasked with dealing with the step up to Premier League football and he ended up with 21 goals in 177 top-flight appearances for the club over the course of five seasons.

His excellent defensive instincts were on full display again at the top level as Neves averaged 4.2 tackles and interceptions per game across 35 outings during the 2018/19 campaign, which was the joint-most of any Wolves player that term.

This shows that the former Porto starlet was able to deal with competing against higher-quality opposition in the Premier League, as opposed to playing second-division football in the Championship.

Neves' ability to consistently break up play in midfield was vital for Nuno's side as he was the defensive rock in the middle of the park to stop teams from threatening their goal.

The 26-year-old warrior, who was once hailed as "sensational" alongside teammate Joao Moutinho by Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville, played at least 33 Premier League matches in each of his five seasons at the top level for Wolves.

This suggests that he was a consistently reliable option for the manager as it was rare for him to miss a game over the course of half a decade.

How much did Wolves sell Neves for?

Wolves reportedly cashed in on the Portuguese ace for a fee of £47m this summer as Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal swooped to secure his services after six years at Molineux.

This means that the club made a significant 213% profit on the initial £15m they splashed out to sign him from Porto.

Nuno and Wolves took a gamble when they sanctioned a club-record deal to sign a 20-year-old prospect with no guarantee of a promotion to the Premier League or that the player would develop as well as be able to adapt to life in England.

However, they clearly had faith in Neves and he repaid them accordingly over the subsequent six seasons with consistently brilliant displays in midfield.

He ended his time with Wolves in excellent fashion as his performances throughout the 2022/23 campaign were outstanding. The Portugal international averaged a superb Sofascore rating of 7.23 across 35 games and made 3.7 tackles and interceptions per game to go along with six goals.

No other outfield player for the club averaged a Sofascore rating higher than 6.90 and Neves also topped the charts for tackles and interceptions combined as well as being the joint-top scorer alongside Daniel Podence.

These statistics show that the 26-year-old was a phenomenal performer for the Old Gold as he made a significant impact at both ends of the pitch, breaking up opposition attacks and finishing off chances to score goals, while delivering a consistently high standard with his displays in midfield.

This convinced Al Hilal to spend £47m on his signature and it will now be interesting to see how the rest of his career pans out, as he still has plenty of years left ahead of him to develop further.

Whatever happens from here, though, there is no doubt that Wolves struck gold when they decided to sign Neves as he ended up making the club millions alongside being a crucial player on the pitch for a number of years.