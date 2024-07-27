Wolverhampton Wanderers have made a decent start to their transfer business this summer, but might it get even better?

Gary O’Neil has added plenty of youth to his squad, with Pedro Lima, Tommy Doyle, Rodrigo Gomes and Jorgen Strand Larsen all joining the Old Gold.

Some experience is required, however, and the Molineux outfit have been offered the chance to sign a South American sensation.

Wolves could sign a two-time Champions League winner

According to a report from journalist Graeme Bailey earlier this week, the club have been offered the shock opportunity to sign James Rodriguez on a free transfer following his departure from Brazilian side São Paulo with a year left on his current contract.

The two-time Champions League winner would be a wonderful addition to the squad, especially if he can replicate his recent Copa América form, allowing O’Neil to form a solid partnership with the Colombian and Larsen next term.

Why James Rodriguez could be an upgrade to Pablo Sarabia

The Spaniard enjoyed a solid season during 2023/24, scoring four times and grabbing ten assists in 36 appearances. The 32-year-old is entering the final year of his current deal, might it be time to cash in on the forward?

James Rodriguez's stats at the 2024 Copa América Goals 1 Assists 6 Shots per game 1.3 Big chances created 5 Big chances missed 0 Key passes per game 3.3 Successful dribbles per game 0.3 Total duels won per game 4 Via Sofascore

Rodriguez has failed to really shine in Brazil, but during his spell with Olympiacos in the 2022/23 season, he scored five times and registered six assists, showcasing his attacking abilities.

Surprisingly, it is his passing ability which could stand him apart from Sarabia. Across the men’s next 14 leagues, Rodriguez ranked in the top 1% for passes attempted (70.93) and for progressive passes (9.37) per 90 when compared to his positional peers.

Sarabia, on the other hand, ranked in the top 15% for passes attempted (50.34) and the top 16% for progressive passes (5.62) per 90 when compared to his own positional peers in Europe’s top five leagues, which clearly shows that the Colombian would be a major upgrade with regard to these metrics.

Hailed as a “superstar” by journalist Nico Cantor following his Copa América displays for Colombia, he would be a perfect signing to get the best out of Larsen next term.

Indeed, the 5 foot 10 sensation was the catalyst in Colombia reaching their first continental final since they won the competition in 2001, scoring once and registering an impressive six assists.

The 33-year-old also created six big chances, averaged 3.3 key passes per game and averaged 1.3 shots per match, rolling back the years to shine for his country at the tournament - having previously chalked up ten goals and assists in the league during his solitary season at Everton back in 2020/21.

He even ranked first out of all the players at the competition with regard to Sofascore rating, goals and assists and key passes per game, outshining Lionel Messi in these performance metrics.

Still a real creative threat, if O’Neil can offer him the freedom which Colombia did during the Copa América, Rodriguez will be able to create plenty of chances for Larsen during the 2023/24 campaign, without a shadow of a doubt.

The latter man - who joined from Celta Vigo on an initial loan deal earlier this summer - will be hoping to maintain the momentum he built last season in Spain after scoring 13 goals in 37 LaLiga games, with having a player of the Colombian's ilk behind him likely to be a major benefit.

Whether the former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich man ends up at Molineux is another matter entirely, but what a coup it would be for the Old Gold.