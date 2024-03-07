Wolverhampton Wanderers could be handed a second chance to sign one of their summer transfer targets 12 months on, with a Bundesliga star thought to be available for just £8m.

Wolves revival under Gary O'Neil

It has been a Premier League campaign of highs and lows for Wolves, with the Midlands side finally having found their feet under new boss Gary O'Neil. Arriving just days before the new campaign began following the departure of Julen Lopetegui, O'Neil has seen his side on the wrong end of several big VAR calls and threateningly close to the drop zone, only for luck to finally swing their way and their performances to begin getting the results that they deserved.

Many people's tip to be relegated before a ball was kicked, they currently sit in 10th and two points ahead of Chelsea, while European football is still a possibility come the end of the campaign.

The Premier League run in for Wolves Matchday Opponents 28 Fulham (H) 29 Aston Villa (A) 30 Burnley (A) 31 West Ham (H) 32 Nottingham Forest (A) 33 Arsenal (H) 34 Luton Town (H) 35 Manchester City (A) 36 Crystal Palace (H) 37 Liverpool (A) TBC Bournemouth (H)

Having been hamstrung by financial fair play over the summer, they could be more liberal with their spending this time around, and may well head back for a player they missed out on 12 months ago.

Elvedi an option after "failed" summer transfer

That comes in the form of Borussia Monchengladbach defender Nico Elvedi, with the 27-year-old having reportedly been put up for sale this summer.

The centre-back, who can also play at right back, has appeared over 250 times for the German side, as well as turning out for Switzerland on 50 occasions. He was on Wolves' radar last summer, but a move "ultimately failed" and he remained in the Bundesliga. However, he could be one that Wolves return to as his current employers try to raise funds through player sales, according to Sport Witness.

Elvedi reportedly wanted to join Wolves the last time but was let down by the two clubs failing to agree a fee. He admitted afterwards that it had been a 'very intense' summer, but put pen to paper on a new contract at 'Gladbach which ties him to the Bundesliga outfit until 2027. However, said contract is thought to contain a release clause, and Sport Witness add that 'the belief is he would be allowed to leave for around €10m' (£8m).

Speaking to Birmingham Live last summer, German football expert Chris Williams explained why Elvedi could be an excellent addition at Molineux.

"He is a tremendous player, he is a great centre back .He is a very robust player and he will add a bit of quality to the back line. I think he would be a tremendous fit for Wolves. He is going to a team that aren’t looking at challenging for the title, they are challenging to try to get in a European slot or win a domestic cup. I think he could definitely fit that. “He is a confident player, he is great on the ball and is great in the air. I do think he would suit a team like Wolves."

Though Craig Dawson has been an excellent servant for the Molineux side, he is now 33-years-old and likely to be past his best. Beyond the veteran, O'Neil can boast just Max Kilman, Toti Gomes and Santiago Bueno as options in the heart of the Old Gold backline, suggesting that reinforcements could well be necessary.

In Elvedi, the club could find a ready-made replacement with plenty of experience to continue their upwards trajectory into next season.