Wolverhampton Wanderers are intent on pursuing Premier League duo Alphonse Areola and Tommy Doyle this summer, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

What's the latest transfer news involving Alphonse Areola and Tommy Doyle?

According to The Athletic, Nottingham Forest have Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa on a 'shortlist of options' as Steve Cooper looks to bring in a new goalkeeper this summer.

Corriere dello Sport via Hammers News claim that Alphonse Areola could be set for a move away from the London Stadium, with Fiorentina touted as a possible destination for the £120k-a-week ace.

Earlier this year, favoured Hammers goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski confirmed that he would be staying at West Ham United in 2023/24 to Polish media due to a clause being triggered in his contract.

In other news, Manchester City youngster Tommy Doyle, who spent last campaign on loan at Sheffield United in the Sky Bet Championship, spoke to the club about his future when on international duty with England's Under-21's, stating: "I have spoken to Sheffield United. We've had conversations. I still need to have conversations with City and see what they want with me. When I spoke with Sheffield United it was more congratulations for being here and good luck with the tournament."

The £10,000 per week earner enjoyed a productive term at the Blades, registering four goals and seven assists in 38 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Helping to explain why these facts are relevant, Italian journalist Galetti has detailed that both players are on Wolves' radar this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Galetti indicated that Areola is a potential replacement for Sa and Doyle has also been lined up as another reinforcement.

Galetti stated: "For the goalkeeper, Jose Sa can leave this summer and they like Areola as a possible replacement. Doyle is followed by several Premier League clubs, including Wolves."

Who else are Wolverhampton Wanderers eyeing this window?

Wolves boss Lopetegui is active in the market as the Spaniard looks to add some quality to his side between now and the close of play in the market.

According to Telegraph Sport, the Old Gold are preparing a third bid for Bristol City playmaker Alex Scott following the Robins' decision to turn down an offer of £20 million plus incentives and further add-ons for the Guernsey-born starlet.

BBC Radio West Midlands' Daz Hale has claimed that Wolves are one of several suitors tracking Southampton striker Che Adams this summer.

As per Football Insider, Wolves are in 'advanced talks' to sign Borussia Monchenglach central defender Nico Elvedi for a fee in the region of £7.7 million.

The report states that the defender has turned down the chance to sign a new deal at the Bundesliga outfit ahead of a potential move to Molineux.

Free agent Matt Doherty could be set to complete a sensational return to the West Midlands after his contract at Atletico Madrid expired at the end of last season, according to the Express and Star.

Both parties are locked in discussions and an agreement is expected to be struck soon, signifying that Wolves' transfer window could be set to ramp up in the next few weeks.