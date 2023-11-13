Wolverhampton Wanderers continued their solid start to the 2023/24 Premier League campaign as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in dramatic fashion over the weekend.

The Old Gold came from 1-0 down to secure all three points with stoppage time goals from Pablo Sarabia and Mario Lemina turning the game around.

Brennan Johnson had handed the away side the lead inside the opening minutes but the hosts never stopped fighting and Gary O'Neil's men eventually earned their reward with two goals right at the death.

Wolves have only lost one of their last seven top-flight matches and have recorded impressive victories over Spurs and champions Manchester City in that time.

Wolves' last seven Premier League results (via Sofascore) Opponent Result Luton 1-1 draw Man City 2-1 win Aston Villa 1-1 draw Bournemouth 2-1 win Newcastle 2-2 draw Sheffield United 2-1 loss Tottenham 2-1 win

Despite being unavailable for the last two games, Pedro Neto has been one of the stars of the show so far this term for O'Neil with his terrific performances out wide.

The Old Gold are reportedly hopeful that the Portuguese maestro will be back in action before the end of 2023 but his injury has highlighted the club's lack of natural wide options within the first-team squad.

Whilst they could dip into the transfer market in January to remedy the situation, Wolves may already have their next version of Neto out on loan away from the club in Theo Corbeanu.

He is currently with Zurich in Switzerland and has caught the eye with his performances this term, having been out on a host of loans in recent years.

Corbeanu's academy statistics with Wolves

The talented youngster arrived at Wolves from TFC Academy in Canada ahead of the 2018/19 campaign and went on to rack up seven goals and two assists in 32 U18 matches after his move to England.

He worked his way into the U21 set-up and produced seven goals and two assists in 26 outings at that age bracket for the Old Gold before his first loan move in the 2021/22 season.

Corbeanu joined Sheffield Wednesday on a temporary basis but failed to make a consistent impact at the top end of the pitch with two goals and two assists in 13 League One matches.

The Canada international joined MK Dons for the second half of that term and only managed one goal and one assist in 16 third tier appearances.

He then spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan with Blackpool, in the Championship, and Arminia Bielefeld, in the 2. Bundesliga, and struggled once again. The 6 foot 3 forward only produced three goals and one assist in 32 league outings for the two clubs combined.

His statistics up to that point did not suggest that Corbeanu had a bright future as a first-team player for Wolves. However, his current loan spell with Zurich may have provided the club with far more optimism over his prospects.

Corbeanu's season for Zurich in numbers

The left-footed whiz, who is currently out injured, has enjoyed a superb start to life in Switzerland and has showcased his creative quality from a wide position.

Like current Wolves star Neto, he can play on either flank and has the ability to cut inside onto his favoured left foot from the right side of the attack.

Corbeanu, who was once hailed as "tidy" by journalist Josh Bunting, has produced one goal and five assists in nine league starts, alongside three substitute outings, for the Swiss giants so far during the 2023/24 campaign.

The 21-year-old magician has created six 'big chances' for his teammates and conjured up 2.1 key passes per game, which shows that the young gem can consistently unlock the opposition's defence to provide his fellow attackers with opportunities in front of goal.

Statistic Corbeanu for Zurich (via Sofascore) Appearances 12 Sofascore rating 7.12 Goals One Big chances missed One Assists Five Big chances created Six

Meanwhile, only Neto (2.5) has produced more than 1.5 key passes per match for Wolves in the Premier League so far this season, and this suggests that the Zurich loanee could be an excellent creative presence for the club if he can translate his current form over to the English top-flight.

Of course, there is no guarantee that Corbeanu would be able to provide the same level of production in the final third from the Swiss top division to the Premier League.

However, at the age of 21, the academy graduate has plenty of time to develop and improve as he gains more experience and there is seemingly a creative wing threat who could be unearthed by O'Neil.

Pedro Neto's season in numbers

Corbeanu could develop into being the manager's next version of Neto, as the Portugal international has been a terrific creator as a left-footed wide player for the club this season.

The 23-year-old wizard has racked up one goal and seven assists in ten Premier League matches for his side throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

Interestingly, though, Neto has only created five 'big chances' for his teammates - one fewer than the Zurich star - and has produced 2.63 xA, which suggests that his fellow attackers have made the most of the opportunities that have fallen their way from his passes and crosses.

The young dynamo does, however, lead the way for Wolves with 2.5 key passes per match and has, therefore, been their outstanding creative presence out wide this term.

He has shown marked improvement in his performances for the club in the Premier League during the 2022/23 campaign, when the talented ace struggled to deliver quality at the top end of the pitch.

Neto failed to provide a single goal or assist in 18 top-flight outings for Julen Lopetegui's side last term and O'Neil has been able to get the best out of him since his arrival over the summer, after being relieved of his duties by Bournemouth.

The Wolves boss, therefore, has proven that he can develop a system to get the best out of a player like the former Lazio forward, which bodes well for Corbeanu's future at Wolves.

He is a similar player to Neto, as a creative left-footed winger, and could be a future gem for the club if they decide to bring him back in January or give him a chance next season.