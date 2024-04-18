Wolves and Gary O'Neil could sidestep their financial fair play concerns this summer by picking up a soon-to-be free agent to bolster their frontline, it has emerged, with the move endorsed by one pundit.

Familiar issues haunt Wolves

Wolves have been one of the surprises of the season, with O'Neil steering them well clear of relegation, despite arriving days before the season got underway. But that doesn't mean that it's all sunny at Molineux. They still remain one of the lowest-scoring sides in the Premier League, with just 46 goals all season (the same number as Luton Town and fewer than Brentford).

A striker remains a must for O'Neil's side, and he maligned the lack of action in January.

"We had a Premier League number nine lined up to come in and help us and a fairly small amount of money stopped us doing it", he explained. Unfortunately, the club were not in a position to be able to help us with that due to financial reasons.

"The situation the club is in is showing now. You can see now why the aim at the start of the season was to stay in the Premier League."

Now, they could have been handed the opportunity to sign a Premier League-proven attacker for free.

Palmer backs Adams to Wolves move

That move comes in the shape of Che Adams, who is on course to become a free agent this summer and who has enjoyed a strong season in the Championship with Southampton, scoring 15 goals so far this campaign and helping spearhead a late push for automatic promotion.

Leeds and Wolves are both believed to be chasing the striker, but pundit Carlton Palmer believes that Wolves have the edge, and that a move to Molineux could be perfect for Adams.

“For Leeds to have any chance of signing Che Adams they’ve got to be in the Premier League. Then it’s the opportunity of playing. Che won’t want to go to Wolves and be sat on the bench, or anywhere sat on the bench."

“But I think it would be a good move I’d like to see him at Leeds United, but I think it would be a good move for Wolves and Gary O’Neil if they were able to capture his signature.”

Adams would bring plenty of Premier League experience with him, having spent four seasons in the top flight with the Saints previously.

Che Adams in the Premier League Season Appearances Goals 2019/20 30 4 2020/21 36 9 2021/22 30 7 2022/23 28 5

He certainly has a fan in compatriot Ally McCoist, who dubbed him a "terrific" player when he hit the international scene.

"Adams has started his international career really positively and has scored in the last two games against Moldova and Denmark. Apart from that, his general play has been terrific. But take it from me, as a striker you want to be hitting the back of the net and those goals will have done him the world of good", he explained.

Though perhaps an underwhelming addition to the Wolves ranks, he could be exactly what is needed to propel O'Neil's side up the Premier League next season, while leaving money in the bank to address other areas.