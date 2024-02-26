Wolverhampton Wanderers continued their fine form of late by securing a crucial victory over Sheffield United, and it moves the Old Gold up to eighth place in the Premier League table.

Gary O’Neil has impressed during his first season in charge of the Molineux outfit and, with 12 games left, he will be determined to keep his team in the top half of the table.

Premier League: Top 8 Team Played GD Points #1 Liverpool 26 38 60 #2 Man City 26 33 59 #3 Arsenal 26 39 58 #4 Aston Villa 26 21 52 #5 Spurs 25 14 47 #6 Man Utd 26 0 44 #7 Brighton 26 8 39 #8 Wolves 26 0 38

Various players have shone throughout 2023/24, with Pedro Neto being the most notable example.

Pedro Neto’s season in numbers

The 23-year-old played only 21 times for the club last season after suffering a serious ankle injury prior to the 2022 World Cup – thus missing the showpiece event – yet he has bounced back superbly this term.

Across all competitions, the Portuguese winger has scored three times while registering a staggering 11 assists already, proving that he is mightily important for the club.

Neto ranks third for goals and assists among his teammates in the top flight this season (11), along with ranking second for big chances created (seven), first for key passes per game (2.2) and second for successful dribbles per game (1.8), proving how much of a positive influence he has had on the team in what could turn out to be a wonderful campaign.

Attacking options at Wolves have never looked so good in recent times, as Matheus Cunha and Hwang Hee-Chan are also shining alongside Neto this season, scoring 19 league goals between them.

Pedro Neto in the Premier League since August 2022 Stats 2022/23 2023/24 Goals 0 2 Assists 0 9 Key passes per game 1.2 2.2 Big chances created 4 7 Successful dribbles per game 1 1.8 Via Sofascore

Could it be a Julen Lopetegui signing, however, that will prove to be the most vital player for the club in the coming months?

The Wolves player who is just as important as Neto

Spaniard Pablo Srabia was lured to the Midlands from Paris Saint-Germain under the former boss last January and, despite scoring just once in 13 games for the club, his experience looked like it could be key for Wolves during the current season.

The attacking midfielder started only twice in the Premier League during the first 11 games, but it was the 12th match against Tottenham Hotspur when he came to life.

Introduced with just three minutes to go, Sarabia scored a late equaliser just a few minutes later, before providing an assist for Mario Lemina to score the winner.

Since then, he has gone on to register another four assists in the top flight, while scoring against Manchester United in their recent 4-3 defeat at Old Trafford, before netting the winner against the Blades at the weekend.

Despite starting just 17 matches in all competitions, the Spaniard has registered 12 goal contributions – three goals and nine assists – and with Cunha out injured until the end of March, there is no doubt he could become as important, if not important, than Neto in the coming weeks.

O’Neil hailed the £90k-per-week gem recently, dubbing him as “unique” and his technical ability combined with his intelligence have given Wolves a lift this season, no doubt about it.

Between now and May, Sarabia will utilise all the experience he has gained in the game to help secure the club a wonderful top-half finish and it could set them up perfectly for the 2024/25 campaign.