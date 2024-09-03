A European side are looking into signing a senior Wolverhampton Wanderers player in the January transfer window, according to a new report, and he wants to go.

The Midlands side have just come off the back of an extremely busy and frustrating transfer window, as Gary O’Neil hopes he now has enough to tackle the first six months of the Premier League campaign.

Wolves’ transfer window

Wolves were very busy during the summer transfer window, especially towards the end, as they brought in eight new players. The club’s biggest arrival was midfielder Andre, who joined them on transfer deadline day.

Wolves' summer signings Andre Fluminense Rodrigo Gomes SC Braga Sam Johnstone Crystal Palace Pedro Lima Sport Recife Tommy Doyle Man City Bastien Meupiyou FC Nantes Jorgen Strand Larsen (Loan) Celta de Vigo Carlos Forbs (Loan) Ajax

As well as improving the squad, Wolves were unable to get through the transfer window without losing key players, as they saw Pedro Neto and Max Kilman leave Molineaux for big money to Premier League rivals.

While losing these two players, the window could have got better for Wolves were they able to complete a couple of transfers. One player the Premier League side had their eye on was Sassuolo winger Armand Lauriente, with Wolves making an offer for the player.

The attacker enjoyed a successful 2023/24 season with the Italian side despite them being relegated, and those in the Midlands were keen to bring him to Molineux. However, a deal was unable to get over the line before the window slammed shut.

Another player Wolves had their eye on was West Ham defender Nayef Aguerd, as they were interested in a deal before the window closed. The defender fell out of favour with the Hammers, and Wolves were reportedly interested, but he joined Real Sociedad on loan.

The transfer window is now closed for the English teams, but it has emerged that a Wolves player is already being eyed by a European side ahead of the January transfer window.

Wolves player wants to leave and could be sold for pennies

According to Vamos Mi Sevilla, relayed by Sport Witness, La Liga side Sevilla are weighing up a move for Wolves forward Pablo Sarabia, with the player keen to leave the Premier League side.

The report states that Sarabia is not considered a key player for Wolves, and that has given Sevilla hope of landing the player in January, as he also “wants to return to Spain." The 32-year-old has played for the Spanish side before, and they are interested in re-signing him, as they believe he would bring goals and creativity, something they state they are missing now.

Sevilla consider this potential transfer to be a “low-cost operation” given the fact that he is now 32, and he is in the final year of his contract with the Premier League side, meaning by January Wolves would have little negotiating power, especially with the player's stance.

Sarabia joined Wolves in January 2023 from PSG, and since joining the club, he has played 52 times in all competitions, scoring five goals and recording 10 assists. The Spaniard has featured three times for Wolves this season, twice in the league and once in the EFL Cup, but only playing a total of 90 minutes of football spread across the three games.