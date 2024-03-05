Wolverhampton Wanderers have been in superb form as of late, but they failed to win their third consecutive Premier League game in a row last weekend.

Newcastle United were the side to prevent this streak, as they claimed a comfortable 3-0 victory over Gary O’Neil’s men.

Wolves were forced to start the game without two of their star attackers, Hwang Hee-chan and Matheus Cunha, due to injury, but their attacking options were decreased even further when Pedro Neto was subbed off at the break with a setback.

Due to that, the attack has been massively weakened, and with that in mind, let’s take a look at a player whose goals could’ve been useful.

Patrick Cutrone’s time at Wolves

Six years ago, Patrick Cutrone was regarded as one of the most promising youngsters in world football after netting ten goals and providing two assists in 17 Serie A starts during his breakthrough campaign at AC Milan.

The striker’s performances even earned him a high ranking of fourth in the 2018 Golden Boy rankings, even finishing way above Kylian Mbappe, which just highlights why Wolves made a move for him.

Cutrone joined Wolves after the following season in 2019 in a deal reported to be worth £23m, however, his time at the club didn’t exactly go as originally planned.

Despite initially impressing teammate Conor Coady, who called the Italian "brilliant," he only went on to make 28 appearances for the Wanderers, playing second fiddle to Raul Jimenez.

Over these games, the former Milan gem scored three goals and provided four assists, but what has his career looked like since?

Cutrone’s career since leaving Wolves

Surprisingly, Cutrone only actually left Wolves permanently in 2022, despite spending most of his time out on loan to numerous clubs, but even then, he was unable to live up to the potential he once showcased.

Failed loan moves to Fiorentina, Valencia, and Empoli all took place, where the number nine scored just eight goals in 72 appearances for the three teams.

Last summer, the forgotten star joined his hometown club Como for an unknown transfer fee, which is where he’s still playing his football today as a 26-year-old.

The side plays in Serie B in Italy, and in his debut season at the club, the 6-foot attacker netted nine times in 29 starts. However, things are looking much brighter this season, with Como challenging for promotion to the Serie A and Cutrone scoring ten goals in 23 starts.

Cutrone's Career Stats Club Games G/A AC Milan 90 35 Wolves 28 7 Fiorentina 34 8 Valencia 7 0 Empoli 31 5 Como 59 23 Via Transfermarkt

The former Wanderers flop has been on fire since the end of December, picking up five goals and one assist in his last six matches. It’s great to see Cutrone finally start to find his feet and confidence in front of goal after a tricky few years of frustration and underperformance.

With the unfortunate injuries to all of Wolves’ first-choice attackers, it’s interesting to wonder whether Cutrone would have had an impact on the side today, given his showings for Como.