It’s been a season of reflection for Wolverhampton Wanderers, who have followed on less promisingly from their 10th place finish last year to sitting in 14th currently as the 2022/23 Premier League campaign comes to a close later this month.

There have been lots of talking points for Wolves, as a squad bursting with talent has underperformed in a climate of changing managers and playing styles.

There’s no denying the influx of quality that Nuno Espirito Santo introduced to Wolverhampton from Portugal, however the Portuguese manager missed a trick in not developing one particular star into the system.

Pedro Goncalves signed for Wolves from Valencia U19 to join the clubs’ academy with the hope to blossom into a Premier League starter.

His aspirations were cut short as he returned to his home country two years later, having made just one appearance for the first team in the Carabao Cup against Sheffield Wednesday during his stay.

The winger was sold to Famalicao for peanuts in 2019, where he was shortly after snatched by Sporting Lisbon for around £5m, and the rest is painful viewing for Wolves.

What could have been for Pedro Goncalves at Wolves?

The 24-year-old has broken onto the European scene in dramatic fashion, showing those in the Midlands what they’re missing in a player that has had an outstanding season.

Playing as both a left-winger and central midfielder, the "astonishing" Goncalves - as lauded by The Times' Henry Winter - has scored 20 goals and provided 12 assists in 47 appearances for Sporting this season in all competitions.

To put such goal scoring form into context, his former club have found the net just 29 times themselves in the Premier League so far this campaign. Now flaunting a release clause of €80m (£70m), Wolves are left with a nightmare of what could have been had the Chaves-born star had time to flourish at the club.

The versatile attacker has flexed his ability against English opposition three times this season already, sparking the conversation as to what he could’ve added to the Premier League.

He was the talk of the tie as Sporting knocked Arsenal out of the Europa League, assisting in the first leg and scoring a wonder goal at the Emirates back in March. Prior to his Europa League involvement, the 24-year-old featured in the Champions League, where he assisted against Tottenham Hotspur.

Hindsight is a beautiful thing, but not so much for Wolves who let an overly encouraging young talent slip from their grasp.

During his time in the Midlands, the Portuguese attacker spent his time with the club’s development squad, where he was managed by Rob Edwards. Edwards spoke to Sky Sports earlier this season on Goncalves’ rise in Europe, admitting that the budding star’s success did “not come as a surprise” to him following their time together in England.

Coming towards the end of the season, it has become more evident as to what the youngster could’ve given Wolves, however, the outcome has seen a talent that suffered a confidence denting move find his potential on the biggest stages in Europe.