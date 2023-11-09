Highlights Wolves are looking to boost their numbers in attack during the January window and have identified an exciting young winger.

The player in question found the net on 14 occasions last season during a spell in the Football League.

They've spent most of the current season out injured but possess similar qualities to Pedro Neto.

After going the entirety of October unbeaten in the Premier League - with impressive home draws versus Aston Villa and Newcastle United standing out alongside a narrow 2-1 away victory at AFC Bournemouth - Wolverhampton Wanderers would have been bitterly disappointed with their performance at Sheffield United last time as Gary O'Neil's outfit succumbed to a 2-1 loss at the hands of the Blades.

The slender defeat would have felt like a gut-punch even more when you consider the time in which Paul Heckingbottom's side scraped a win in the contest, James Norwood's penalty into ten minutes of additional time giving United their first three points of the Premier League season.

Pedro Neto missing from the Old Gold's starting eleven significantly hindered their attacking game at Bramall Lane, the Portuguese assist king sidelined for the foreseeable with a hamstring issue - Neto helping himself to seven assists from ten matches, before this recent injury stopped him in his tracks.

O'Neil could fix this issue of Neto's potentially lengthy absence on the sidelines by recruiting Amad Diallo from Manchester United, with reports suggesting Wolves are in the market for the former Sunderland loanee.

Wolves' interest in Diallo

Football Transfers are reporting that Diallo could be on the cusp of a move away from the Red Devils, with Erik ten Hag keen for the 21-year-old to gain more game-time away from Old Trafford on loan.

With Ten Hag originally preferring to place the four-time Ivory Coast international into the U21 fold among sparse loan interest, Wolves could well offer Diallo a lifeline by coming to the club and impressing at Molineux in the senior set-up.

The west Midlands outfit would also obviously benefit from this proposed deal, signing a short-term replacement for Neto in the process to soften the blow of their gem being injury-stricken.

Diallo particularly shone last season out on loan with Sunderland, dazzling Championship defenders under the guidance of Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray.

Diallo's numbers for Sunderland

Described by his ex-manager Mowbray as possessing "amazing talent" last season at the peak of his powers, Diallo was sensational throughout his one season-stay at the Stadium of Light.

The Ivorian winger would help himself to 14 goals in a Black Cats strip throughout all competitions, assisting a further three from down the channels with trickery on the ball and pace to burn key strengths to his game.

Amad Diallo's 2023/24 Championship numbers Games Played 37 Goals Scored 13 Team of the Week 4x Shots per game 1.8 Left Foot Goals 12 Assists 3 Key passes per game 1.1 Dribbles per game 1.7 (47%) Ground Duels Won per game 3.9 (50%) Stats via Sofascore.

Diallo is a similarly frightening attacker in the vein of Neto, both players in question often evade defenders in the blink of an eye before instantly creating a chance or even firing a goal home themselves.

It's been this coolness under pressure this campaign for Neto that has allowed him to become this creative force for O'Neil's side, always alert to the correct pass or ball that will cut open the opposition to help his team gain an advantage.

Arguably, Diallo had this same coolness and drive when playing in the Championship last season - the ex-Black Cats attacker's trickery often resulting in him scoring a mazey run, instead of teeing a teammate up for a strike.

Neto always wants to daringly run at defenders in a similar fashion, averaging 2.08 successful take-on's per 90 minutes over the last year for Wolves according to FBRef.

Only scoring once in the Premier League to date during his career as a player on the periphery at Man United, Diallo will hope he can recapture his Sunderland best with O'Neil's men if the loan deal comes to fruition.

Everyone at Molineux will also pray that the Man United loanee coming in could fill the huge gap left behind by Neto, with the Ivorian attacker's skill set drawing parallels to their Portuguese star man.