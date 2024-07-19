A forward noted for his assists has made it clear he wants to join Arsenal more than any other side, coming after the Gunners held talks with his agents this week.

Star names linked to Arsenal as Edu targets new winger

One of sporting director Edu Gaspar's main summer priorities is the addition of a new winger, and a possible alternative to Bukayo Saka.

Saka was, without a doubt, manager Mikel Arteta's most crucial star last campaign. The England international winger racked up an exceptional 20 goals and 14 assists in all competitions across 2023/2024, helping to propel Arsenal to being within a whisker of winning the Premier League title.

However, the 22-year-old played 47 games in that time and barely got a minute to breathe, so it is believed that Edu and Arteta are scouring the market for a quality back-up option or even a competitor to keep Saka on his toes.

Arsenal view Lille winger Edon Zhegrova as a possible Saka alternative, with reports claiming he'll cost around £17 million to prise away from Ligue 1. The Kosovo forward is just one target, though, and Edu has marquee options in mind from closer to home.

One of them is Wolves winger Pedro Neto, with the Portuguese attracting interest from across the Premier League. The 24-year-old, who's racked up 14 goals and 24 assists in 135 appearances at Molineux since joining from SC Braga, has been widely tipped to leave for around two years.

Arsenal were linked with a move for Neto as far back as 2022, even holding talks, but couldn't quite get him over the line (David Ornstein). Now, the north Londoners are being named as one of the favourites to land him this summer.

Arsenal's best performers in the Premier League last season Player Average match rating Bukayo Saka 7.67 Declan Rice 7.38 Martin Odegaard 7.37 Kai Havertz 7.16 Gabriel Magalhaes 6.99 WhoScored

“I think that Arsenal and Spurs are more likely destinations for Neto, at this point," said reporter Ben Jacobs to GiveMeSport earlier this year.

"We know the Tottenham interest is historical, and I would expect Arsenal to consider Neto this summer as one of a few targets in that position. But both of the north London clubs will also be well aware that Wolves - because he is still well contracted - will be looking for a club-record sale.

“They will be very firm on price. You can understand why, in an inflated market, where many attackers and midfielders have gone for in excess of £70million.”

Pedro Neto now clear he wants to join Arsenal after talks with agents

TEAMtalk have a very promising update on Arsenal's links to the Portugal international winger this week.

According to their information, Neto has made it clear he's prioritising a move to Arsenal, who have held talks with his agents this week. Chelsea are fellow contenders for his signing, but they've now been leapfrogged by Arteta's side, who are seen as favourites.

The winger bagged 11 assists and three goals in all competitions last season, backing Daniel Bentley's verdict that Neto is an "assist king", but his injury record is one sticking point that Arsenal may need to be wary of.