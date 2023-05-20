Wolverhampton Wanderers host Everton this afternoon as Julen Lopetegui’s side look to end their testing season on a high at Molineux.

The Spaniard’s side will be looking to improve on their previous performance at Old Trafford, where they were slain 2-0 by Manchester United in a disappointing display.

Despite dominating 52% of the possession, Lopetegui’s eleven were exposed to wave after wave of attacking pressure from the hosts, registering just expected goals (xG) to United’s 3.20 xG, as per Sofascore.

The hero on the day was undoubtedly Premier League debutant Daniel Bentley between the sticks for the Midland’s side, who earned a Sofascore match rating of 8.0.

Saturday’s match-up will be just as testing as the trip to Manchester, as Everton continue to battle towards survival as they sit just one point above the bottom three with two games to go.

Sean Dyche’s outfit have found some spirit in recent games and displayed strong performances that are essential to remain above the drop zone come the season close.

Wolves will have to be at their best to withstand the pressures of a relegation-threatened side, with one change having to be in attack, as Pedro Neto was shocking last time out.

Should Pedro Neto be dropped ahead of Everton’s visit to Molineux?

Lining up on the left flank against United, the 23-year-old was absent in the game, making no impact going forward and was subsequently hooked at half-time.

The £14m-rated lightweight earned a below-par Sofascore match rating of 6.3, making him the lowest performer on the day in the attack.

Having previously been described as a “superstar” by pundit Jamie Carragher on Sky Sports (via Football Daily), the youngster was far from his best in the last match.

Also per Sofascore, the Portuguese forward had just 26 touches of the ball, attempted 16 passes and failed to register a shot on goal. It was a difficult day as he lost all of the duels he attempted, as well as having lost possession nine times, in what was clearly a game to forget.

With the Blues expected to throw everything at Lopetegui’s side, there is little room for error, sparking conversation that Neto should be dropped from the starting XI.

After being replaced by Hwang Hee-chan at half-time, his manager was clearly unsatisfied with what he was seeing on the pitch, and the Korean certainly had a more positive influence in the second half than Neto did in the first.

As per Sofascore, Hwang registered two shots on goal, had two successful dribbles and won 50% of his duels, making him a strong contender to take the pitch from the off, instead of the aforementioned star, this afternoon.

It would be a bold and ruthless call from the Wolves boss but one that must happen if they are to clinch three points today.