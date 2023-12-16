Wolverhampton Wanderers could sanction the sale of a first-team squad member next month, with a reliable journalist revealing that he’s attracting serious interest ahead of January.

Wolves ins and outs

Jonny Otto has recently been exiled from the group after aiming an elbow at one of the club’s youth team players, alongside spitting at one of the staff and damaging items in the changing rooms, and his behaviour is expected to signal the end of the road for him.

According to Dean Jones, Gary O’Neil’s defender is set to leave during the upcoming transfer window, with clubs still likely to be interested in him based on the experience that he carries under his belt, but if the following update is to be believed, he might not be the only one heading for the exit door in the near future.

Fabio Silva first put pen to paper back in 2020, but the striker has failed to nail down a regular place in the starting line-up so has been sent out on two loan spells, the first to Anderlecht and the second to PSV Eindhoven, and he’s still been struggling upon his return (Transfermarkt - Silva statistics).

In the Premier League this season, Portugal’s youth international has made just three starts and five substitute appearances (WhoScored - Silva statistics), and considering how out of favour he is, the 21-year-old’s potential availability has alerted suitors that he might be up for grabs.

Wolves expected to sell Silva

Taking to X, The Express and Star’s Liam Keen claimed that Wolves will get rid of Silva amid growing interest, whether this be on a temporary or permanent basis.

“EXCL: Fabio Silva likely to depart Wolves in January and not short of suitors. 5 German clubs interested and named below. Spanish and Italian clubs also monitoring. Details on loan or permanent possibility.”

Silva has not been "good enough" under O'Neil

As it stands, Silva currently ranks as O’Neil’s 23rd overall best-performing player out of 23 squad members with a match rating of 6.04, showing how little of a positive impact he’s able to make when he is handed the rare opportunity to play, so Fosun should definitely cash in next month (WhoScored - Wolves statistics).

Standing at 6 foot, Gondomar’s native has even failed to register a single goal or assist in the top-flight since the start of the season, and considering that he is meant to be a centre-forward, it's no surprise that he hasn't been able to stake his claim, with his form seeing him slammed not “good enough” by journalist Josh Bunting.

Furthermore, Silva pockets £80k-per-week which makes him the joint second-highest earner alongside Nelson Semedo and behind Pablo Sarabia (Wolves salaries), so for someone who doesn’t serve to be receiving that much, Fosun should indeed get him off the books and use the extra cash to generate funds towards new signings in January.