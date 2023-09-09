Wolves have had a troubled summer, with manager Julen Lopetegui departing, Financial Fair Play worries, and numerous high-profile outgoings.

They currently sit 15th in the table, having won once in their opening four fixtures and many fans are tipping them to suffer relegation, ending a five-year stay in the Premier League.

Matheus Nunes was the latest player to depart after he joined up with treble-winners Manchester City for a reported fee worth £53m.

£100,000-per-week stars Raúl Jiménez and João Moutinho also left Molineux this summer, which in turn has reduced the wage bill from £67,782,000 to £54,050,000. That will certainly ease the FFP concerns but could in turn result in a battle to survive.

Football FanCast has decided to take a look at their 10 current highest earners.

13 João Gomes - £30k per week

Kicking off the list is 2001-born midfielder João Gomes. The Brazillian is under contract until 2028, with the option of a further year, and was brought to the club earlier this year from Flamengo.

Wolves outlaid £15m to sign the highly-rated youngster and handed him a considerable weekly wage, which demonstrates the potential the club see in him.

He has started all four of Wolves' outings this season as he embarks on his first full campaign in the top-flight. Given his career is only just beginning, it would be remiss to judge or critique his performances against his hefty wages, so let's see how this year plays out.

12 Hee-chan Hwang - £30k per week

Hee-chan Hwang started his career at Wolves in blistering form, netting four times in his first six appearances, but has struggled to continue such a record thereafter.

The 53-cap South Korea international now stands on 11 goals in 67 outings, which isn't particularly inspiring for a forward.

He was reduced to a bit part role for much of last term, often coming off the bench, and has begun three of the four games this season in the dugout.

But he has affected games as an impact substitute, finding the back of the net against both Brighton and Crystal Palace.

11 Jonny Otto - £35k per week

Jonny Otto joined the pack from Atletico Madrid five years ago and has gone on to make 132 appearances, scoring six goals whilst providing five assists.

Comparatively speaking to the rest in the top-flight players, the full-back isn't on astronomical wages but he certainly earns a handsome salary.

The Spaniard was an everpresent during his first couple of years at the club but in recent times, his minutes have dwindled and there was talk of a potential departure this summer.

But the 29-year-old has declined offers from his home country and has opted to remain at Molineux to fight for his place in the side.

A solid player, and a great servant particularly during the club's European adventures a few years back.

10 Sasa Kalajdzic - £35k per week

Since completing a £15.5m move from Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart last summer, Sasa Kalajdzic has been limited to just one league start due to injury.

He suffered a Cruciate Ligament Rupture on his debut against Southampton last September and had to wait until Wolves' opener this season against Manchester United to make an appearance again.

So, given there is very little data to judge him, it's hard to say whether he justifies his salary packet. A telling campaign awaits the 6ft 7 centre-forward.

9 Craig Dawson - £45k per week

Maybe a rather surprising feature on this list but the former West Bromwich Albion and West Ham defender is among the highest earners at Molineux.

Notwithstanding that, he is certainly a worthy member of Wolves' squad and has been a mainstay in the backline since arriving from the Hammers in January.

Lopetegui, who was manager at the time, paid £3.3m to land his services and Dawson penned a two-and-a-half-year deal on good money.

All things considered, the 32-year-old has been a reliant servant for the West Midlanders thus far.

8 Mario Lemina - £45k per week

Wolves paid Nice £9.7m to sign Mario Lemina in January of this year and upon his return to the Premier League, he has featured in every single game bar one. The 30-year-old has been a fixture of the midfield and is excellent at winning the ball back.

Though not on huge wages, comparatively speaking, he still takes home a sizable pay packet.

But, considering the level of performances he's delivered, and paired with the fact he was part of the squad that steered the club away from relegation, the Gabon international is probably worth his salary to The Wanderers.

7 Pedro Neto - £50k per week

Pedro Neto was once one of the most promising talents in the top-flight but the Portuguese international has been plagued by injuries over the last few years, thus stunting his development.

Though, having said that, he has returned three goal contributions this season across his four outings and could be returning back to his best.

The 23-year-old, who has been capped three times by his country, is certainly more than capable of becoming a player well worth his wages, and beyond.

But, whilst he isn't delivering a full season without injuries, it's hard to justify the colossal salary.

6 Boubacar Traoré - £55k per week

Boubacar Traoré is reportedly the sixth-highest earner at the football club, which is remarkable really considering he has only made 13 appearances.

However, in fairness, the 22-year is clearly a product for the future and could quite easily grow into his considerable wages, which run through to 2027, with the option of a further year.

The Mali-born midfielder was initially brought in on loan last summer from French side Metz before a clause in his contract was triggered mid-season to sign him on a permanent deal believed to be worth £9.5m.

So judgment will be reserved on this one.

5 Daniel Podence - £60k per week

The diminutive framed flying winger has always been a fairly decent player, but a £60,000-a-week worth player? His stats are rather underwhelming, having netted just 16 times across his 105 outings in a Wolves shirt and surprisingly he's only registered nine assists.

So perhaps it's no shock the West Midlands club shipped the 27-year-old out on loan to Olympiakos for the season. He did, however, pen a new contract which will run until 2025, with the option of a further year, before heading to Greece but it remains to be seen whether that was done to bring in a sizable sale fee in the future.

4 Matheus Cunha - £60k per week

Former Atletico Madrid starlet Matheus Cunha joins the list at number four. Many would expect the £44m January arrival to be on higher wages given his European exploits but notwithstanding that, the eight-cap Brazil international still takes home a healthy pay packet.

Cunha joined the pack with high expectations and was widely considered as a real coup for the club but his eight-month spell in England hasn't exactly been pulsating nor has it been below par.

The 24-year-old has scored three goals in 24 appearances so far and will be hopeful of adding to that tally this term, in his first full Premier League campaign.

Time will tell how successful of a signing he will be, but the signs are that he is starting to come into his own at Molineux.

3 Fabio Silva - £80k per week

Making the podium is £35.6m signing Fábio Silva. The striker joined as an exciting teenager from Porto three years ago but his time in the Premier League hasn't exactly beared fruit.

Just five goals in 67 appearances for Wolves and considering he is one of the top three earners, it's hard to suggest he's worthy of those wages, just yet.

The key word being - just yet - as he's still only 21-years-old and like a few names on this list, there is plenty of time to develop into a very decent player. As such, it would feel unfair to label the youngster as a flop but he certainly has a lot to prove. But, the lack of goals is making the fans get rather impatient as familiar troubles continue.

2 Nelson Semedo - £80k per week

Considering Nelson Semedo arrived from LaLiga giants Barcelona, it's natural that the full-back is going to be on a sizable salary, particularly given he was signed for a club record fee at the time.

Across Semedo's three-year stint in the West Midlands, he's made over a century of appearances, scoring two goals whilst laying on four assists.

Repaying such a hefty price tag and salary is a tall order and his performances probably haven't justified the money outlaid on him but from an outsider's perspective, he's been reasonably solid.

1 Pablo Sarabia - £90k per week

Reportedly, the highest earner at Wolverhampton Wanderers is Pablo Sarabia.

The former Paris Saint-Germain and Sevilla winger arrived in January for £4.4m and has registered five goal contributions across 18 appearances since making the switch.

Perhaps not the most spectacular numbers but it's probably too early to judge him just yet.