Wolves are set to launch an audacious move to sign an England international this summer as they look to flex their transfer muscles ahead of the window slamming shut, it has been reported.

Wolves lose second star man

Much of the speculation at Molineux in recent weeks has surrounded star winger Pedro Neto, and that finally reached a conclusion as it emerged that Chelsea agreed to sign the Portuguese forward.

Neto, who had been linked with Premier League heavyweights Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham this summer, was never off the table should an offer come in, with Gary O'Neil admitting as much at the beginning of August.

The Wolves boss had refused to rule out a sale this summer, explaining that "if a massive bid comes from a top club then no one is going to stand in Pedro’s way", and it is Chelsea who have stumped up £54m for the 24-year-old's signature.

The winger will now sign a six-year deal at Stamford Bridge with the option for a seventh. He will become the second big-money sale for the Old Gold this summer, who have already seen club-captain Max Kilman join West Ham United in a £40m deal.

By contrast, incomings have been slow, with only three new faces having been welcomed into the Old Gold's ranks plus the decision to make Tommy Doyle's loan move from Manchester City permanent. But now with close to £100m from player sales alone this summer, Wolves are ready to start spending.

Wolves target move for England international

That comes as one report claims that Wolves are eyeing up an audacious move to sign Arsenal and England shot-stopper Aaron Ramsdale this summer. The England international, who was Jordan Pickford's deputy at EURO 2024, fell out of favour at the Emirates Stadium following the arrival of David Raya last summer. He made just six Premier League appearances and just two after being dropped in favour of Raya, both coming against Brentford when the Spaniard was ineligible.

And he is set to leave this summer in search of first team football, with the Gunners open to selling him. As per Football Insider, Wolves are the latest side to be showing an interest, with O'Neil's side "plotting" to sign the goalkeeper ahead of the transfer deadline.

Ramsdale 22/23 vs Jose Sa 23/24 Premier League season Aaron Ramsdale Jose Sa Appearances 38 35 Clean Sheets 14 4 Save % 70.8% 73.4%

It is added that Wolves may use Daniel Bentley, who Arsenal have made one offer for, as a potential makeweight in any deal, though given Wolves' valuation of the 31-year-old at just £1m it is unlikely to play much of a role in discussions.

The goalkeeper penned a new deal at Arsenal in 2023, which means that he has just two years left to run on his £120,000-a-week deal at the Emirates Stadium, though the Gunners have an option to extend that deal by a further year, which means that his price is likely to be more than the £25m the north London side paid for him two years ago.

Despite being second choice, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was quick to praise his backup shot stopper last season, dubbing his attitude "exceptional".

“He’s been exceptional around the place with the situation. Like everybody. We love him more for sure. We have him every day. We know him, we know his character and we are really happy to have him."

With Ramsdale still just 26-years-old, he could well have the best part of a decade still at the top, which could make the hefty investment this summer worth it.