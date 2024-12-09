Wolverhampton Wanderers are plotting a transfer swoop for a £34 million “great” youngster in January, according to a recent report. The Midlands side have had to wait all weekend for their Premier League fixture, as they travel to London to face West Ham in a game that is crucial for the futures of both managers.

Wolves manager latest

The game against the Hammers looks to be crucial to the future of Gary O’Neil. The Wolves manager has come under severe pressure this season, as his side have struggled at the bottom of the Premier League.

A 4-0 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park last Wednesday cranked the pressure up on O’Neil, as Wolves supporters vented their frustrations. It has resulted in more talk emerging over potential candidates who could replace O’Neil at Molineux - it has recently emerged that Wolves are considering an approach for West Brom manager Carlos Corberan.

The Spaniard has been doing an impressive job at the Hawthorns and has now emerged on Wolves’ radar, which is somewhat of a surprise given the rivalry between the two clubs. Meanwhile, it has also been reported that Wolves are considering a move for Graham Potter, who has been out of work since 2023, as well as Rob Edwards and David Moyes.

Either way, pressure is firmly on in Monday night’s game, and a defeat could spell the end for O’Neil at Wolves. But despite the manager's uncertainty, it isn’t stopping the Premier League side from getting their plans in order ahead of January, as a striker emerges on their radar.

Wolves plotting transfer swoop for Igor Jesus

According to UOL, relayed by Molineux News, Wolves are interested in signing Igor Jesus ahead of a potential move in January. The 23-year-old started his career at Coritiba and their under-20s, but in October 2020 he left them to join Shabab Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia.

Jesus, who was dubbed “great” after scoring on his Brazil debut by analyst Ben Mattinson, returned to Brazil to join Botafogo in July of this year, and he has been in impressive form since returning to his homeland.

This report states that Wolves are showing an interest in signing the Brazil international ahead of January, having scored 25 goals in total for club and country in 2024. It could potentially be a costly deal for Wolves, as it’s been previously reported that Botafogo value their striker between 35 and 40 euros, which is roughly £29-34 million.

Jesus may be unknown in English football, but the Brazilian likens himself to Real Madrid’s Rodrygo along with a few other Brazil internationals. He said back in October: “The national team has a very pacey attack when you look at players like Vinicius, Rodrygo, and [Gabriel] Martinelli. I think my game is quite similar to theirs. I like to try to attack the spaces, and I am mobile – I don’t just stay in the box.”