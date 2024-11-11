Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in signing a £12 million-rated midfielder whose profile has been likened to Chelsea star Moises Caicedo, according to a recent report. There will be a lot of smiles around Molineux for the next two weeks, as Gary O’Neil’s men picked up their first Premier League win of the season on Saturday.

Wolves still linked with possible O’Neil replacement

Fans had to wait 11 games, but they claimed their first league win over the weekend, as they beat Southampton 2-0 with relative ease. It is a result that leaves Wolves on six points and just two behind Ipswich Town in 17th place.

Pressure was and is still on O’Neil - It has recently emerged that Luton Town boss Rob Edwards is an option for Wolves should a managerial change be needed. But with draws against Brighton and Crystal Palace and now a win against the Saints, he can head into this international break a little calmer.

Edwards would be an interesting choice, as Luton are currently struggling at the bottom end of the Championship, and he is an unpopular figure among the Hatters fanbase. But while talk continues over O’Neil’s future, Wolves have their eye on a player who would no doubt improve their midfield options.

Wolves plotting transfer raid for Liverpool outcast

According to Caught Offside, Wolves are interested in signing Wataru Endo from Liverpool, as the midfielder is looking for a move away from Anfield. The 31-year-old joined the Merseyside club from Bundesliga side Stuttgart in August 2023 and is still under contract until 2027.

Endo featured heavily under Jürgen Klopp last season, playing 43 times in all competitions, scoring two goals along the way, but the same cannot be said this season, as he’s yet to start a game in the Premier League.

This report states that top European clubs are keeping an eye on his situation, and they could be able to provide him with an exit in the coming weeks and months. Wolves are one of those clubs interested in signing the midfielder, who, when looking at FBRef, has Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo listed as one of his statistical comparisons.

Wataru Endo's 2023/24 Premier League stats compared to Moises Caicedo Endo Caicedo Apps 29 35 Starts 20 33 Goals 1 1 xG 0.5 0.4 Goals per 90 0.05 0.03 Assists 0 3 xAG 1.7 2.6 Progressive passes 101 173 Shots (On target) 3 (30%) 4 (30.8%) Shots per 90 0.52 0.41 Passes attempted 1315 2119 Passes completed 88% 90% Tackles (Won) 48 (28) 91 (46) Interceptions 20 37

Endo, who is valued at €15-18 million, which is roughly £12-14 million by Liverpool, is looking for a new club as he is unhappy with his playing time at Anfield.