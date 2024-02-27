Wolverhampton Wanderers are in excellent form as of late, winning three of their last four matches in the Premier League.

Last weekend, Gary O'Neil's side narrowly overcame bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United, beating them 1-0 at home, with the three points pushing them into ninth in the table.

However, their attention will turn to the FA Cup this week as the Wanderers welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to the Molineux.

Not many changes will be made or needed from the weekend, but it is expected that a strong team will be fielded - with just three potential alterations in store. Therefore, let’s take a look at the starting lineup that could see Wolves progress to the next round.

1 GK - Jose Sa

Jose Sa is the number one shot-stopper for Wolves, and he is expected to start once again, just like he did in the previous round against West Bromwich Albion.

2 RCB - Max Kilman

Max Kilman’s leadership will be important on Wednesday, and he has started every single game bar one this season.

3 CB - Santiago Bueno

Santiago Bueno hasn’t been handed a real opportunity yet by O’Neil, starting just twice in the league, but he should feature in the lineup tomorrow ahead of an ageing Craig Dawson.

4 LCB - Toti Gomes

Toti Gomes has been excellent this campaign, and his performance against the Blades will guarantee him a place.

The Portuguese defender won 11 duels while also having 102 touches on Sunday.

5 RM - Matt Doherty

Nelson Semedo is the player to be replaced by Matt Doherty, who has started all three FA Cup games this campaign.

6 CM - Mario Lemina

Mario Lemina should keep his place in the side after impressing at the weekend, making four tackles and two key passes.

The midfielder has also been immense all season, starting 23 times in the league.

7 CM - Tommy Doyle

Tommy Doyle has performed incredibly well when called upon this campaign, and he should return to the side in place of Joao Gomes.

The 22-year-old scored a worldie against Brentford in the first FA Cup tie, helping Wolves progress.

He was also a "stand-out" against West Brom in the Black Country derby, as per journalist Liam Keen, taking 87 touches and controlling the tie from the first whistle to the last.

8 LM - Rayan Ait Nouri

Rayan Ait Nouri was the creator of Wolves' only goal on Sunday, and he will keep his place in the left-wing back role.

9 RF - Pablo Sarabia

Pablo Sarabia was the player who headed home the Algerian’s sublime cross, and his threat in the final third will be needed against Brighton.

10 LF - Pedro Neto

Wolves’ biggest creator in the Premier League with nine assists will continue to prove to be undroppable, and he is one of the first names on the teamsheet.

The Portuguese ace also scored the opener against West Brom in the previous round.

11 ST - Hwang Hee-chan

The boss confirmed that Hwang Hee-chan has overcome his pre-match injury concerns from the weekend, and he should start up front once again.

Hwang is Wolves’ top scorer in the Premier League with ten, and his goals will be needed against the Seagulls.

Wolves’ predicted lineup against Brighton in full: GK - Sa; RCB - Kilman, CB - Bueno, LCB - Gomes; RM - Doherty, CM - Lemina, CM - Doyle, LM - Ait Nouri; RF - Sarabia, LF - Neto; ST- Hwang.