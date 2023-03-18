Wolverhampton Wanderers take on Leeds United at Molineux on Saturday, where three points would be vital for Julen Lopetegui's side in their ongoing fight against relegation.

How should Wolves line up against Leeds?

Although the Old Gold currently occupy 13th place in the Premier League, it is incredibly tight between every team in the bottom eight, and a defeat would see Wolves dragged right back into the mire.

After suffering a 2-1 defeat in the reverse fixture in their opening game, three points are a must for Wolves against Javi Gracia's side this weekend, although they will need to be much improved from their 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United last time out.

Here is how Football FanCast expects Lopetegui to line his side up on Saturday, with four changes from the team that started at St James' Park last weekend.

Jose Sa looks unlikely to lose his place in between the sticks, having impressed again this season, with Daniel Bentley yet to make his first appearance since his January switch from Bristol City.

Nelson Semedo has been much improved of late so should keep his place at right-back, while Rayan Ait-Nouri could come in for Jonny on the left-hand side to offer more of an attacking threat against a vulnerable Leeds defence.

Craig Dawson and Max Kilman have formed an assured partnership since the former's arrival from West Ham in January, with Nathan Collins relegated to the bench under Lopetegui thus far.

Matheus Nunes could also come into the side to provide some more energy and attacking threat in the midfield, replacing Joao Moutinho, who is struggling to replicate his "outstanding" performances from previous seasons in a Wolves shirt, as described by Express & Star journalists Liam Keen and Nathan Judah, with the 36-year-old perhaps now past his best.

Nunes is joined by Ruben Neves and Mario Lemina in the midfield three, with both having been mainstays in Lopetegui's side since the Spaniard's arrival at Molineux.

There are two changes in the attack, as Pedro Neto comes in for Adama Traore on the right, in the hope that his quality can unlock Leeds' defence, while Pablo Sarabia replacing Daniel Podence on the left after he struggled once again at St James' Park.

They support Raul Jimenez, with the Mexican striker hoping to end his barren run of form in the Premier League with a goal against the Yorkshire outfit this weekend, in what could prove to be a relegation six-pointer.