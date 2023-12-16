Wolverhampton Wanderers will be hoping they can continue their decent run of form in the Premier League against West Ham United on Sunday afternoon.

The Old Gold have secured four points from their previous six matches and with the recent European clash surely sapping a lot of energy from the West Ham squad, Gary O’Neil could take full advantage with a fresh starting XI.

Following the 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest, O’Neil provided an update ahead of the clash against the Irons with regard to who is fit and who will miss out and Rayan Ait-Nouri should return to the squad.

The manager said of the defender: "Rayan should be back and available, hopefully. He came through training well today."

With this in mind, we at Football FanCast predict the starting XI that will take to the pitch on Sunday afternoon…

1 GK – Jose Sa

There were concerns for Sa during the 2-1 defeat to Arsenal last month after he was substituted during the first half with what looked like a back injury.

He subsequently missed the 1-0 win over Burnley a few days later, but he returned to the starting XI for the draw against Forest, and it appears he is back to full fitness.

The Portuguese ‘keeper will be aiming to keep just his second Premier League clean sheet of the current campaign, and it could go a long way to securing victory.

2 CB – Max Kilman

The centre-back has captained the club in every single league tie during the current campaign and he is emerging as a reliable player under O’Neil.

Wolves have conceded 26 goals in the top flight so far and Kilman will be hoping he can help the club secure a couple of clean sheets over the next few games to boost their top half ambitions.

3 CB – Craig Dawson

The veteran defender joined from West Ham back in January in order to add some experience to the backline and it appears to have done the trick.

The 33-year-old has missed just one league match this season and that was due to suspension and he has played his part in wins over Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

4 CB – Toti

After making only 17 Premier League appearances during the 2022/23 season, Toti has become a mainstay in the heart of the defence this term, already featuring in 13 matches.

Alongside Dawson and Kilman, the 24-year-old has been in solid form as O’Neil utilises a 3-5-2 formation and with a little bit more consistency, they will soon begin to keep some more clean sheets.

5 RM – Nelson Semedo

Against Forest, O’Neil deployed a 3-4-3 formation and this should be expected again against West Ham on Sunday.

The 30-year-old has missed only one Premier League tie so far this season and he will be unleashed in a more advanced role yet again.

6 CM - Joao Gomes

The former Flamengo midfielder was signed during the January transfer window for a fee of £15m and having just won the Copa Libertadores a few months earlier, it was looked upon as a shrewd signing.

The Brazilian has started 13 league matches so far this campaign, although he has failed to get on the scoresheet or grab an assist during these games.

O’Neil will unleash him in the starting XI against David Moyes’ men in the hope he can control the midfield.

7 CM - Mario Lemina

Like Gomes, Lemina was also a January signing under Julen Lopetegui and he helped the Old Gold avoid relegation during the second half of last term.

He has forged a solid midfield partnership with Gomes this term and has contributed with two vital goals. His first effort came against Newcastle United as the Molineux outfit secured a 2-2 draw, while his latest goal came against Spurs and proved to be the winner in a 2-1 victory.

O’Neil will be hoping for much of the same tomorrow.

8 LM – Rayan Ait-Nouri

Hugo Bueno didn’t enjoy the best of games against Forest and with the news that Ait-Nouri could be ready for the clash tomorrow, the manager should have an easy choice to make.

The £10k-per-week Algerian starlet was dubbed “superb” by journalist Liam Keen in 2021 and could certainly make all the difference on the left-hand side of midfield.

9 RW – Pablo Sarabia

Following a quiet start to the season, the Spaniard burst into life against Spurs last month. The former Paris Saint-Germain winger entered the fray with just three minutes of normal time remaining, yet he finished the game with a goal and an assist.

The 31-year-old has also added another five assists during the season and O’Neil must unleash him against West Ham in the hope that he can have a positive impact on the right wing.

10 ST – Hwang Hee-Chan

The South Korean forward has recently signed a new extended contract with the club, committing himself until 2028 and this will be a massive boost for the manager.

His form this term has been nothing short of outstanding. Throughout the entirety of the 2022/23 season, he found the back of the net on just four occasions in what was a poor spell.

He has been a man reborn under O’Neil, however. The 27-year-old has already racked up nine goals so far during 2023/24, smashing past his total from last season and there could be much more to come.

With the former RB Leipzig gem leading the line, Wolves could cause plenty of problems for the West Ham defence tomorrow.

11 LW – Matheus Cunha

Like Hwang, the Brazilian has also been in wonderful form under the former Bournemouth manager and his displays have played a part in some solid performances by the club this season.

The former Atlético Madrid forward has scored five times in the Premier League, with goals coming against Arsenal, Fulham, and Crystal Palace.

The 24-year-old will operate on the left wing against the Hammers as the front three will be the same as it was against Forest just a week ago.

Predicted Wolves starting XI vs West Ham United (3-4-3) – GK – Sa; CB – Max Kilman, CB – Craig Dawson, CB – Toti; RM – Nelson Semedo, CM – Joao Gomes, CM – Mario Lemina, LW – Rayan Ait-Nouri; RW – Pablo Sarabia, ST – Hwang Hee-Chan, LW – Matheus Cunha