Wolves could look to complete some late-summer transfer business and they may bring in a new Premier League player in a swap deal, according to a new update.

Have Wolves done enough business?

Wanderers have had a tumultuous summer in many ways, considering Julen Lopetegui quit his job as manager just before the start of the season.

The Spaniard was swiftly replaced by Gary O'Neil, who has made a solid start to life in charge, seeing his side play well at Manchester United in a 1-0 defeat, before winning 1-0 away to Everton on Saturday afternoon, with a heavy defeat at home to Brighton in between.

In terms of signings, the likes of Matheus Cunha and Boubacar Traore have come in on permanent deals, as well as former right-back Matt Doherty on a free transfer alongside back up goalkeeper Tom King. It could be argued that more business is required between now and deadline day next Friday, however, in terms of making Wolves' squad as strong as possible and avoiding a relegation battle in the process.

Will Wolves sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka?

According to Football Insider, United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka could potentially join Wolves in a swap deal that would see Nelson Semedo head to Old Trafford, with the Red Devils asking about a transfer.

"Man United have asked Wolves about a swap deal involving Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Nelson Semedo, sources have told Football Insider. The Premier League giants are in the market for an attacking full-back on the right side of their defence and have been in touch with the Midlands club about potentially signing Semedo.

"With Wolves running out of time to secure a replacement for the 29-year-old, United have suggested a swap between the Portuguese and Wan-Bissaka. The 25-year-old has slipped down the United pecking order and Erik ten Hag wants to replace him with a right-back who is more effective going forward."

This may prove to be a tricky decision for Wolves, who would surely want to keep hold of Semedo moving forward, considering he has largely been a reliable performer since arriving from Barcelona back in 2020, making 107 appearances in total.

The Portuguese turns 30 later this year, though, so you could say that he isn't viewed as a long-term option, and Wan-Bissaka could bring plenty of positives to Wanderers' team.

Granted, the United man isn't necessarily the most naturally-gifted of footballers in an attacking sense - he has only scored twice in 163 matches for the Red Devils - but he is renowned for his defensive ability, averaging two tackles, interceptions and clearances apiece in the Premier League so far this season.

Micky Gray has described Wan-Bissaka as "absolutely fantastic" in the past, and at 25, he is still a relatively young player, so he could come in as a younger alternative to Semedo, further growing as a player in the next four or five years or so.

The idea of Wan-Bissaka coming in for Semedo could be one to watch, given the qualities the United man possesses, so it will be interesting to see what Wolves' response is to Manchester United's proposal.