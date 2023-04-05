Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in a summer move for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, according to a recent report from TEAMtalk.

Will Wolves sign a striker this summer?

Wolves have struggled considerably in the Premier League this season, currently sitting just one point clear of the relegation zone, and their main issue has been a lack of goals, particularly from their strikers.

The Old Gold have scored just 23 times in the top flight, the joint-fewest of any team alongside Southampton, with Diego Costa failing to score in 15 league games, while Raul Jimenez is also without a single goal in the top flight.

Costa's contract is due to expire at the end of the season, while Jimenez is expected to leave in the summer, meaning Julen Lopetegui will be tasked with bringing in at least one new option in attack.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Wolves are one of the clubs interested in signing Morelos, however, there will be a lot of competition for his signature, as Aston Villa, Everton and Burnley are plotting moves.

Crystal Palace have also made their interest clear, and they are ready to make an offer for the Colombian, who is available to sign on a free transfer, owing to the fact his contract expires at the end of the campaign.

The forward's chances of sealing a switch away from Rangers are said to be increasing, potentially opening the door for a move to Molineux

Should Wolves sign Alfredo Morelos?

It is clear that Lopetegui will need to bring in at least two new strikers in the summer, given his side's struggles in front of goal, and the 26-year-old could be a fantastic option to have, at the very least as a backup option.

Throughout his career, the £33k-per-week forward has regularly managed to find the back of the net, scoring a remarkable 46 goals in 62 games for HJK Helsinki, as well as 122 in 263 for Rangers, including ten strikes this season.

During his time with the Gers, an unnamed Scottish Premiership defender described the marksman as a "nightmare for defenders", while also claiming that he is more difficult to play against than former Celtic man Odsonne Edouard.

Edouard has managed to show flashes of brilliance since signing for Crystal Palace, amassing nine goal contributions in the Premier League last season, and so there is no reason why Morelos couldn't go on to do even better things with Wolves.