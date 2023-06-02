Agent Jorge Mendes is pushing Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati to join Wolves during the summer transfer window, according to a new report.

Has Fati been linked with Wolves move?

The Wanderers ultimately had a disappointing season in the Premier League, but things still panned out better than they could have done at one point. Julen Lopetegui came in and saved what looked like a potentially sinking ship, steering his side clear of the relegation zone in the process.

The key now is moving on from a campaign to forget overall and focusing on the future, starting with making some important new signings this summer. The hope is that Lopetegui's pedigree as a manager will help aid the club in the transfer market, allowing them to entice some top players to Molineux.

One such individual is Fati, who has been linked with a move to Wolves a number of times in recent months, with his Barca future up in the air. He struggled to be a key man under Xavi in 2022/23, starting only 12 La Liga games, and the club seem willing to part ways, even though his current deal doesn't expire until 2027.

Could Wanderers switch still happen this summer?

According to Sport [via Sport Witness], Barca are "working against the clock" to sell Fati in the summer transfer window, no longer seeing him as a key figure at the club, despite bursting onto the scenes as a hugely exciting teenager.

His agent, Mendes, "pushes to convince" the Spaniard that Wolves is the right club for him to move to, in what is described as a "key operation" at Barca, which would include Ruben Neves heading the other way in a swap deal. Fati "now officially knows" that he is allowed to leave, which could essentially force him out of the door, but it remains to be seen where he will end up.

The seven-cap Spain international could be a great signing by Wanderers this summer, not to mention an addition of serious intent, considering his standing in the game. Granted, his stock has fallen a little of late, having not been a regular for Barca, but he remains a great young talent - one who has been described as "magic" by teammate Eric Garcia.

He could become the new darling of Molineux, wreaking havoc out on the left wing and raising the level of those around him - he has scored 28 goals in 108 appearances for Barca - although whether he wants to join a team playing in Europe could be an issue, and scupper Wolves' hopes in the process.