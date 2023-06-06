Wolves look highly unlikely to sign Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati this summer, according to an update from reliable journalist Steve Madeley.

Have Wolves been linked with Fati?

Wanderers managed to steady the ship last season, thanks to the arrival of Julen Lopetegui, who steered them clear of the Premier League relegation zone. There is no doubt that improvements are required next term, however, and for that to happen, top quality new faces need to arrive at Molineux.

One individual who has been linked with a move to Wolves a number of times is Fati, with the £199,000-a-week winger potentially leaving Barca during the summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old has been a highly-rated young star for a number of years now, but he has struggled to be a key man under Xavi in 2022/23, starting only 12 of his side's 38 La Liga matches.

While the idea of the Spaniard in a Wolves shirt is exciting, given the talent he possesses, an update on the situation explains why it now doesn't look like coming to fruition in the next few months.

Do Wanderers still want Fati signing?

Taking to Twitter, Madeley claimed that Fati is not interested in joining Wolves this summer, while the club themselves won't entertain the idea of signing a player who doesn't want to be there:

"On Fati: he doesn't want to join Wolves, Wolves don't want players who aren't fully on board and they aren't expecting to do big-money deals this summer. So unless things change dramatically, it's a non-starter."

This is the right stance for Wolves to take, in fairness, with an unhappy player at Molineux having the potential to have a detrimental effect on team morale and the general happiness within the club.

In an ideal world, Fati would be jumping at the chance to be in a Wanderers shirt and he would be snapped up, considering teammate Eric Garcia has hailed him as a "magic" footballer, but he seemingly sees Wolves as too big a step down.

Lopetegui needs to focus on alternatives instead now, and eye up players who believe in his project in England, coming in and bolstering his attacking options in the process. A disappointing tally of just 31 goals in the Premier League has to be improved upon - it was the lowest amount in the division, which says a lot about their struggles and highlights the need for attacking reinforcements.