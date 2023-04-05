Wolverhampton Wanderers are ready to make a move for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, who will be available on a free transfer this summer, according to a report from 90min.

Which Wolves players could leave this summer?

Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui will most likely have to strengthen in central midfield this summer, given that both Ruben Neves and Matheus Nunes face uncertain futures at Molineux, amid interest from elsewhere.

Neves' contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024, meaning this summer will be the Old Gold's last chance to cash in on the maestro, should he be unwilling to extend his stay at Molineux, and Manchester United have already started to work on a deal.

Liverpool are another club weighing up a move the Portugal international, while the Reds are also said to be leading the race for teammate Nunes, having been long-term admirers of the midfielder who arrived at Molineux for a club-record £42.2m last summer.

Lopetegui is now at a point where he will have to start thinking about replacements for the duo, and 90min now reports Wolves are ready to make an "audacious" bid for Ceballos, who will be out of contract at the end of the season.

Real Madrid are locked in talks about extending his deal, however, the Spaniard, despite being happy in Madrid, is believed to have reservations about signing a new contract due to a lack of playing time.

The La Liga club have a strong interest in signing Jude Bellingham this summer, which could limit the 26-year-old's game time even further, potentially opening the door for a move to Molineux.

Will Wolves be able to sign Dani Ceballos?

It would be a real coup for the Old Gold if they managed to sign the Real Madrid ace, as there are sure to be other clubs interested in his services this summer, owing to his range of different attributes.

The former Arsenal man is comfortable in possession, ranking in the 98th percentile for his pass completion rate per 90 over the past year, while he is also in the 99th percentile for successful take-ons when compared to other midfielders.

Hailed as "superb" by members of the media earlier this season, the 13-time Spain international could also be an upgrade on Nunes defensively, given that he has averaged more tackles and interceptions per 90 than the 24-year-old in the past year.

Given Ceballos' quality, it will be very hard for Wolves to compete for his signature, and his £129k-per-week wages may also be a barrier, but he would be a fantastic signing if Lopetegui is able to make it possible.