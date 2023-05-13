Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to make a bid of more than €25m (£22m) to ensure they win the race for Almeria striker El Bilal Toure, according to recent reports.

What's the latest Wolves transfer news?

According to a report from Fanatik, Besiktas are interested in signing Wolves striker Raul Jimenez, and the Mexican's departure could increase the need for Julen Lopetegui to bolster his frontline in the upcoming transfer window.

Lopetegui is preparing for a busy summer, according to reporter Alex Crook, with Diego Costa also set to leave at the end of the season, upon the expiration of his contract, and Coventry City's Viktor Gyokeres could be targeted as a replacement.

The Old Gold are currently said to be leading the race for Gyokeres, while they have also been linked with a surprise move for Barcelona's Ansu Fati, in a deal where Ruben Neves goes in the opposite direction.

According to a report from Foot Mercato (via Sport Witness), Wolves are now ready to make a bid for El Bilal Toure, which would be worth an initial €25m (£22m) plus bonuses, with the club trying to finalise the deal quickly.

With Brentford also interested in the striker, the Old Gold are keen to get a deal over the line soon, although the report does not indicate whether the bid would be acceptable to Almeria.

Should Wolves sign El Bilal Toure?

It is clear that Wolves need to bring in a new striker this summer, as their record in front of goal has been very poor in the Premier League this season, with winger Daniel Podence and midfielder Ruben Neves at the top of the goal-scoring charts.

It will not be a major loss if Jimenez does depart this summer, as, although he has had injury issues, he has not been good enough, still yet to score a league goal, and he is now 32-years-old, so younger options are required.

Costa has also failed to live up to expectations, scoring just one league goal, and the Almeria marksman could be a fantastic replacement, given that he has been impressive in a real breakthrough season in La Liga.

The 21-year-old has weighed in with six goals and two assists in 19 appearances in the Spanish top flight, which is a solid record, considering he has made a number of appearances off the bench.

Hailed as a "major talent" by members of the media, the Malian forward is at an age where he is likely to develop even further, and he could be a solid signing for Wolves, although over £22m does seem a little excessive, as he is still relatively unproven.