Wolves are thought to be interested in signing Uruguayan midfielder Emiliano Martinez in the summer transfer window, according to a recent rumour.

Who is Emiliano Martinez?

The 23-year-old, who isn't to be confused with his namesake who plays in goal for Aston Villa and Argentina, is currently at FC Midtjylland, one of Denmark's biggest clubs, and he has grown into an important player for them.

Having arrived from Red Bull Bragantino in 2022, Martinez has made 33 appearances for his current club, seven of which came in the Europa League last season, with six starts coming his way. He has also won two caps for Uruguay in a star-studded side that has featured the likes of Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani, Darwin Nunez and Fede Valverde.

The midfielder is currently contracted to Midtjylland until the summer of 2027, meaning it may not be easy for clubs to sign him on the cheap, but there could still be interest in him during the summer transfer window.

Wolves are on the lookout for new signings, as they aim to improve on a fairly underwhelming 2022/23 campaign, and it looks as though Martinez has emerged as a target to come in and make up for the loss of Ruben Neves.

Are Wolves signing Emiliano Martinez?

According to Football Insider, Wolves are "among a number of English clubs" interested in signing Martinez this summer, with West Ham also mentioned in the report. He has been receiving "rave reviews" for his performances for Midtjylland, highlighting why Wanderers are seemingly in the mix to acquire his signature.

The player's father and agent, Luis Ferrer, is thought to have been "instrumental" in Kylian Mbappe's move to Paris Saint-Germain and is looking to seal a big move for his son and client somewhere across Europe, amid plenty of intrigue in him.

Martinez may be an unknown to many, with all due respect to Midtjylland, who aren't necessarily Europe's most closely-followed team by fans of other clubs. It seems clear that he is a standout figure in Denmark, however, so it is exciting to Wolves in the mix to sign him before the new campaign kicks into gear.

The fact that he has forced his way into Uruguay's plans from a weaker league says a lot about his ability, given some of the midfield quality at their disposal, from Valverde to Manuel Ugarte, and he is still a young footballer who should only develop over time.

It is essential that Wolves fill the void left by the influential Neves this summer, and while Martinez may not be able to do that alone, given his lack of experience in an elite league, he could still make a noticeable difference in the middle of the park.

Last season, he averaged an eye-catching three tackles per game in the Europa League - no Wolves player matched or had a higher tally in the Premier League - so he could be a real force out of possession, but he also enjoyed an 81.4% pass completion rate, showing that he is also perfectly good on the ball.